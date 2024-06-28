Trump Deliberately Avoided Answering THIS Question 3 Times During the Presidential Debate

At a critical juncture during Thursday's presidential debate, CNN moderator Dana Bash confronted Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential candidate, with a crucial question. “Will you pledge tonight that, once all legal challenges have been exhausted, you will accept the results of this election regardless of who wins, and that you will say right now that political violence in any form is unacceptable?” Bash inquired. Trump responded, “Well, I shouldn’t have to say that, but of course I believe that” and quickly diverged, launching into a series of attacks against President Joe Biden.

CNN was also biased against Trump due to the difficulty of the questions on Jan 6 and challenging election results 3 times, twice by the woman like it’s a matter of life urgency lol — T33 Fl0 (@teeflowfasho) June 28, 2024

Bash asked again, "Will you accept the results of the election regardless of who wins?” Once more, Trump deflected, turning the conversation to Biden’s foreign policy. It was only after Bash pressed him a third time that Trump addressed the question directly. “If it’s a fair and legal and good election, absolutely,” Trump conceded. Repeating his previous claims of the 2020 election results being rigged, added, “I would have much rather accepted these, but the fraud and everything else was ridiculous.”

I wonder if Fox would have done the same if it was a bad performance by Trump. That’s why I find it funny when people compare FOX to CNN ,under Trump as president Fox was like North-Korean state media ,he could do no wrong . CNN criticizes Biden and his policies a lot. — Human Massie Of Gaza (@mcpaper007) June 28, 2024

These claims about the 2020 election sparked the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump is currently facing state and federal indictments related to the same. During the debate, in response, Biden directly challenged Trump. “I doubt you’ll accept it because you’re a whiner. Something snapped in you when you lost last time.”

I’m watching the debate for the 2nd time on repeat.



I’m DISGUSTED how even CNN didn’t have the balls to stand up to Trump.



Trump was the boss of the debate.



He talked & said what he wanted. He didn’t answer 1/2 the questions. #CNN should know better.



They LET him win. pic.twitter.com/ovg8jdX6BZ — Dianna Maria (@DiannaMaria) June 28, 2024

As the debate drew to a close, Trump supporters expressed their satisfaction with his performance. Retired police officer, Nick Glaub, from Ross, Ohio, was pleased with Trump's composure, noting the absence of aggressive attack lines from the former president. “I just think he held his composure,” he remarked.

Similarly, Chuck Thompson, a Trump supporter from Mason, Ohio, also praised Trump's demeanor. Reflecting on the difference in tone compared to Trump’s last debate against Biden in 2020, Thompson observed, “He didn’t lash out. He’s learned how to control his temper.”

Earlier in the evening, Trump also defended the January 6 rioters, telling Biden he “ought to be ashamed” of how the Department of Justice had prosecuted those involved in the Capitol attack, HuffPost reported. Trump also falsely claimed that then-House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, had "turned down" his offer to send "10,000 soldiers or National Guard" to the Capitol during the insurrection. as per Firstpost.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

In reality, Pelosi does not have the authority to direct the National Guard. As the Capitol came under attack, she and then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called for military assistance, including from the National Guard.

The decision to deploy National Guard troops to the Capitol falls to the Capitol Police Board, which consists of the House Sergeant at Arms, the Senate Sergeant at Arms, and the Architect of the Capitol. Initially, the board decided not to call the Guard ahead of the insurrection, but they eventually requested assistance after the rioting had already begun. The troops arrived several hours later.