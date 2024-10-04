Trump Deletes a Fake AI Image of Kamala Harris with Sean Diddy Combs in an Attempt to Smear The VP

Donald Trump has an old history of posting random things on his social media to smear his opponents. He has been under fire for posting fake AI images to entice his followers into spreading fake news. Recently, he did something similar with his political nemesis Vice President Kamala Harris by sharing a fake doctored image of Harris with the recently arrested music producer Sean Diddy Combs.

trump posted a photoshopped image of Kamala Harris with Diddy yesterday. The original pic was with Monte Williams.



NO network media has reported on it.



Meanwhile — these are real.👇 pic.twitter.com/EcD6yR7ggF — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 22, 2024

The now-deleted post on Truth Social had Harris posing with Combs with a text on it asking, "Kamala Harris certainly knows how to pick them doesn't he?" as reported by Mediaite. However, the image is originally of Harris posing with her former partner Montel Williams, and his daughter Ashley Williams. The picture which dates back to 2001 shows the Democratic nominee for upcoming elections posing in a champagne slip dress. According to Reuters, the picture was taken during the Eighth Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis Benefit in California. William's face was doctored with the rapper who is now behind bars for allegedly running a sex trafficking nexus illegally.

Call me crazy, but I prefer a president who doesn’t post photoshopped pictures of their opponent. — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) September 22, 2024

The image was deleted by the Republican nominee for the upcoming elections after a while however, netizens were quick to catch the fake narrative Trump tried to push online. Meanwhile, images of Trump with Combs are also doing the rounds on the internet. According to NBC News, both Trump and Harris have been on talking terms with the jailed rap artist. Most recently, Combs was appreciated by Harris in 2020 when he organized a town hall on coronavirus and its impact on Black communities. The businessman-turned-politician, Trump had also called Combs a "good guy" and "a good friend."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Combs has recently agreed to testify in court, while earlier he upheld that he was not guilty and appealed for bail twice. The pleas were rejected on the grounds of the severity of the allegations. On the other hand, Trump sharing fake artificial intelligence-developed images on his social media handle isn't a development. Previously, the ex-POTUS shared fake AI-generated images of Taylor Swift and her fans endorsing Trump campaign. Swift didn't acknowledge the incident directly however, when she endorsed Harris-Walz campaign for the upcoming polls she pointed out the issue of identity theft on the internet.

Never forget how Kamala Harris got her start. She isn’t a stranger to Diddy parties in L.A. either. pic.twitter.com/kgq1Icwzxi — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 21, 2024

"Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation," the Grammy-award-winning singer wrote. Further, she noted that this led her to be vocal about her choices and the reasons behind them for her fans. "It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she added as she posted on her Instagram handle.