Trump Crushed in Fresh Polls Comparing Him to Biden

Americans rate President Donald Trump’s performance lower than former President Joe Biden’s, based on three recent national surveys that asked voters to compare the two as Trump approaches the 2026 midterm elections.

A YouGov/The Economist poll conducted from February 6 to 9 found that 46% of U.S. adults believe Trump is doing a worse job than Biden, while 40% think Trump is doing better. Another 7% felt the two performed “about the same,” Axios reported.

A Rasmussen Reports survey from February 2 to 4 found that 48% of likely voters thought Biden did a better job, while 40% supported Trump. Eight percent believed the two were about the same. The poll asked, “Comparing Donald Trump to Joe Biden, which one has done a better job as president? Or are Trump and Biden about the same?” Newsweek reported.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll from January 28 to 29 provided a closer look. Axios noted that 51% of registered voters said Trump is doing a worse job, while 49% said he is doing better. The Harvard poll’s press release also showed a nearly even split, with 49% saying Trump is performing better than Biden.

The same Harvard poll reported Trump’s job approval at 45% and disapproval at 51%. It also showed Trump’s approval lowest regarding handling inflation, tariffs, and trade policy.

Axios stated the three polls reflect pressure for Trump among key voting groups. The YouGov/The Economist survey indicated Trump had a net approval of -42 among adults ages 18 to 29.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai defended Trump’s first year, telling Axios, “Nearly 80 million Americans gave President Trump a clear Election Day mandate to end Joe Biden’s economic disaster and immigration crisis.” Desai added, “The Trump administration remains focused on reducing inflation, boosting economic growth, securing our border, and deporting criminal illegal aliens.”

These polling snapshots emerge as both parties prepare for a critical midterm cycle in November, where control of Congress will again hinge on a few battleground districts and states. In its January report, the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll showed Democrats had an edge on a generic congressional ballot among registered voters.

Pollsters used different samples and methods across the three surveys. Harvard CAPS/Harris reported it conducted its January poll online with 2,000 registered voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 1.99 percentage points for the overall sample. Newsweek stated that Rasmussen surveyed 1,094 voters, with a margin of error of 3 points.

Taken together, these results suggest that, at least in these direct comparisons, more respondents currently give Biden higher ratings than Trump. However, other measures indicate the country remains divided along party lines on many issues, with voters continuing to evaluate the administration on a case-by-case basis.

Trump and many of his allies have continued to attack Biden to deflect from criticism. The former president has also not shied away from taking swipes at Trump. He accused Trump’s administration of destroying the US Social Security Administration with its reforms, calling it a “sacred promise”, adding that it “matters to people’s lives.”