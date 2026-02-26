Trump Criticized for Mirroring Joe Biden’s Talking Points During State of the Union Address

The people of the United States have been concerned about the country’s economy ever since Donald Trump returned to office for his second term as the president.

Recently, the 79-year-old addressed concerns regarding the economy while delivering the first State of the Union speech of his second term.

Trump tried to convince people that the country is doing well economically and that there is nothing to worry about. However, those present at the speech felt that his words were not his own, but rather borrowed from elsewhere.

The president tried to clear the economic record in the speech as he said that prices in the country are declining, stating, “Incomes are rising fast.”

His speech reminded people of what Joe Biden said, as Trump almost shared the same things as Biden in his last State of the Union speech two years ago.

Along with informing people that prices were going down, Biden also said that workers were earning more money than ever at the time.

Another striking similarity between their speeches was that Biden and Trump both blamed each other for the poor situation of the country in their respective speeches.

Trump said that when Joe Biden took the seat of president, the country was already not doing great, but after him, the economy stopped growing.

This was also said by Biden, who at that time accepted that when he became president, the situation was not great and the economy was doomed.

Beyond that, both leaders tried to prove that America is the strongest country when it comes to money and business.

As Joe Biden tried to put it in 2024, he said that other countries took inspiration from the US, looked up to the nation, and wished they were in the same position as the United States.

Trump, on February 24, also said something similar. The current president said that the United States is performing better than any other country in the world.

The president also mentioned Joe Biden’s name multiple times during his speech, despite the history of rivalry between them. Even Biden’s ex-officials noticed the striking similarities that were present in his speech.

White House communications official Kate Berner told The New York Times that her fellow officials were laughing when Donald Trump said the same things as Joe Biden.

She noted how Trump painted a strong picture of the economy when it was not, and she said that the POTUS is asking people to unsee their own lived experience and what they experience regarding the economic situation of the country.

Berner added that Trump wants people to believe what the elite people are trying to say, and that should overpower what the general people believe or feel.

And had Joe Biden done this and painted a good picture about the economy when it was not, Trump would bash him for the same. But ironically, Trump, in his speech, did the exact same thing.