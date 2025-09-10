Trump Critic Stephen King Fears He Is Getting Dementia, Says, “I Think, This Is The Start”

Stephen King, 77, a longtime Trump critic, has admitted that he might be in the early stage of dementia. In a recent interview, he shared that he hears his memory is getting foggy, as he has been having trouble remembering things.

The bestselling author opened up about his dementia fears in an interview with The Times of London this week. “That’s what I’m afraid of. I’m afraid of that happening to me, and every time that I can’t remember a word or something, I think, This is the start,” King said, sharing how much he is scared of getting dementia.

For the unversed, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, with at least 6 million Americans experiencing it every year. This memory-related disease affects a person’s cognitive ability, language, and problem-solving skills, which ultimately impacts their memory. The King of Horror shared his concerns while trying to describe the protagonist’s dilemma in his new doomsday horror. As he explained the plot, the author seemingly struggled with remembering the particular word he wanted to say.

“There’s a word for that, and I can’t remember what it is. It is the idea that we all contain the world, and the world disappears when we disappear. There’s a word for that, and I can’t f—— remember what it is,” the frustrated author said. That’s when King shared his fears of getting dementia.

Stephen King on dementia, in a recent interview with The Times : “I’m afraid of that happening to me” (…) “I have at least one more book that I would like to write, and beyond that, man, I’m not going to say” The article : https://t.co/w8ptqlEuhy pic.twitter.com/i1VVsI30oO — Club Stephen King 🎈 (@ClubSTEPHENKING) September 6, 2025

Notably, Stephen’s “archnemesis,” Donald Trump, was also embroiled in dementia rumors. Although the President did not admit his fears, unlike the author, who never fails to criticize his administration. Trump, who is only two years older than King, was frequently spotted struggling to remember important details, even failing to recognize known people at times. Various such instances since his second term began sparked health concerns, with many claiming the POTUS might be going through a cognitive decline.

While we are not sure if any of them are actually struggling with the incurable disease, it is safe to say Stephen King did not forget to criticize the Trump administration once again in his recent interview with The Times. The author, who has penned over 65 novels, boldly compared the masked ICE agents with the infamous Gestapo, the Nazi Secret police force.

Clinical psychologist Dr Harry Segal has been analysing Donald Trump’s behaviour and has claimed that the president is suffering from ‘incipient dementia’ pic.twitter.com/8JdbrugOHS — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 9, 2025

He also added that “20 or 30 years down the line, when I’ll be dead and you’ll be old, I think a lot of people are going to say, ‘Well, I never voted for Trump.'” The acclaimed fiction novelist said in the interview that although it has cost him some fans, he would never stop speaking up against Donald Trump and his administration, as it feels like a moral obligation for him.