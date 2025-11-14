Trump Cranks Up Pressure Campaign to Stop GOP From Releasing Epstein Files

Donald Trump has increased his behind-the-scenes efforts to prevent Republicans from backing the full release of the Justice Department’s Jeffrey Epstein files. He has been pressing lawmakers during private calls and closed-door meetings as the House gets ready for a vote next week. Several Republicans say the intensity of this effort shows that people close to Trump are worried that the bill could pass with strong bipartisan support.

The pressure intensified after a new batch of Epstein emails was released on Wednesday. This collection of internal messages raised long-standing questions about Trump’s relationship with the disgraced financier. Some emails suggest Trump knew more about Epstein’s behavior than he has admitted, including a message that reportedly claims he “knew about the girls” and another stating he had “spent hours” with a victim at Epstein’s home. The timing of these revelations, arriving just days before the vote, unsettled Trump’s advisers and some Republican lawmakers.

By Friday morning, Trump attempted to shift the focus away from his own connections. He announced plans to ask the Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s ties to Democrats, specifically naming Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, and Reid Hoffman. Nearly at the same time, he dismissed the uproar as the “Epstein hoax,” labeling it a “scam.” This language aimed to reassure his supporters while redirecting attention elsewhere.

Inside the House, the political atmosphere is moving in a different direction. A bipartisan discharge petition led by Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna reached the necessary 218 signatures this week, a milestone achieved after Speaker Mike Johnson swore in Democrat Adelita Grijalva. Her swearing-in had been postponed for nearly two months during the shutdown, and that delay now seems more strategic than procedural.

As the vote approaches, several Republicans report that their constituents are calling for transparency. Some, including Reps. Don Bacon, Tim Burchett, and Rob Bresnahan, have indicated they plan to support the release of the files. They believe the public deserves clarity on the Epstein case, even if the political fallout is uncertain.

The White House, recognizing the growing support, has begun applying its own pressure. CNN reported that Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the few Republicans who signed the petition early, was called to a Situation Room meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel. Trump also contacted her directly the day before Grijalva’s swearing-in, hoping to persuade her to withdraw her support, but she refused.

Rep. Nancy Mace experienced similar outreach. Although she and Trump never spoke by phone, she sent him a detailed message explaining her position, grounding her decision in her experience as a sexual assault survivor. She later stated that the petition was “deeply personal” and made it clear she would not change her mind.

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee contributed to the momentum by releasing three more Epstein emails. In response, Trump’s team accused them of editing selectively. Republican allies countered by releasing over 20,000 pages of additional files, which, among other things, show that Epstein’s staff tracked Trump’s air travel and continued to monitor him long after their relationship ended.