Trump Confirms Meeting Elon Musk as He Praises Him, Claims He ‘Helped Him' When He Was President

Amid drying funds for his presidential campaign, the presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump continues to woo businessmen, including Elon Musk. In a CNBC interview, the former president praised the billionaire and said that he had provided Musk with some help while in the White House.

During a call-in interview on CNBC's Squawk Box morning show, Trump was questioned on Musk by Joe Kernen, who brought up a story from last week's New York Times that said Trump had just met with Musk and a few high-profile Republican contributors in an attempt to raise money for his campaign.

“I did,” Trump confirmed meeting with Musk. When Kernen asked him for more details, saying, “What did Elon Musk tell you? You think you eventually get his support in some way, whether it’s just verbal or monetary,” Trump responded saying he doesn't know right now, but went on to shower praises on the Tesla CEO.

It's pretty clear at this point that Putin owns both Trump and Musk. — Christopher David (@Tazerface16) March 6, 2024

“Look, I’ve been friendly with him over the years. I’ve helped him when I was president. I helped him. I’ve liked him,” Trump said. What kind of assistance Trump was referring to is unclear. Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has long profited from government support for his businesses, which includes contracts for SpaceX's rocket services and regulatory credits for Tesla as well as tax breaks for Tesla's clients.

Trump said on CNBC that he and Musk differ in one area. He remarked, “We obviously have opposing views on a minor subject called electric cars.” Trump is against federal regulations aimed at increasing the manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Although Musk has previously said he doesn't plan to fund either Trump or President Joe Biden's campaigns, it may seem like some assistance to the Trump campaign could be on the cards. The Washington Post recently reported that Trump offered Musk to buy Truth Social from him.

Real billionaire Elon Musk met with fake-billionaire Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday.



Donald Trump posts a $91.6 million bond on Friday.



Not saying they’re connected, but billionaires love fascists because fascism disproportionately helps billionaires. https://t.co/i2skJogv6E — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) March 8, 2024

The results of the presidential election may significantly affect Musk's companies. According to regulatory experts, Musk is involved in at least eleven legal and regulatory battles with independent federal agencies and the Biden administration. If Trump is re-elected, these conflicts may be settled in a way that is more advantageous to Musk.

Musk has insulted Biden, calling him a “damp [sock emoji] puppet in human form,” and declared last year that he would not support Biden over Trump in 2024. Musk has also increasingly been criticizing Biden over his border policies, particularly toeing an anti-immigrant stance echoing that of the MAGA camp.

People like Trump and Musk have surrounded themselves with violent white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Nazi talking points keep popping up in both of their comments. Bannon, Flynn, and Stone know this and support this type of propaganda.#NaziPropaganda https://t.co/klIwoKFOft — REALaltee (@REALaltee) March 11, 2024

While Trump has consistently been reaching out to Musk, Biden has not made any such effort. No sign of enthusiasm to speak with or meet with Musk has come from Biden. Biden did not meet with Musk on the billionaire's September 2023 visit to the White House, nor did he extend an invitation to a White House summit on electric cars in 2021, an omission that Musk has since pointed out repeatedly.