Trump Complains He Wasn’t Warned About the 1941 Attack; Critics Call Him ‘Unhinged’

Donald Trump met with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the Oval Office on Thursday. What was supposed to be a routine bilateral exchange between two allies took an awkward turn when Trump decided to rudely poke fun at one of the dark chapters in America’s history, the attack on Pearl Harbor.

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During a press conference, one of the Japanese reporters confronted Donald Trump and asked him why he didn’t discuss the strikes on Iran with Japan, one of the U.S.’s oldest allies. The reporter asked, “Japan and the U.S. are very good friends. But one question: why didn’t you tell U.S. allies, in Europe, Asia, and Japan, about the war before attacking Iran? So we are very confused about Japanese systems.”

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​Instead of answering the question directly or taking a more diplomatic approach, President Donald Trump decided to take the long road.

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He responded, “One thing: we don’t want to signal too much. You know, when we went, we went in very hard. And we didn’t tell anyone about it because we wanted to surprise them. Who knows better about surprises than Japan? Ok, why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?”

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The attack on Pearl Harbor marks one of the most painful chapters in the history of America. Japan plotted a surprise attack against the U.S. naval base in Pearl Harbor in 1941, killing more than 2,000 U.S. service members

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The reporters present at the conference awkwardly laughed to cut the tension, and Takaichi went silent.

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The clip soon started to make rounds on social media platforms, and the internet couldn’t wrap its head around Donald Trump’s remarks, calling his response ‘reckless and unhinged.’

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​A former mayor from Australia pointed out that Trump didn’t know how to be transparent about the attacks on Iran and attempted to avoid the question by bringing up one of the most harrowing attacks in history. He commented, “This kind of remark isn’t just awkward—it’s a textbook example of the cynical political use of history, where a traumatic event like Pearl Harbor is stripped of its context and repurposed as a throwaway line to justify present-day military decisions.”

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He also pointed out the discomfort all over Takaichi’s face after Donald Trump’s response: “The visible discomfort of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi underscores the real cost of this approach: when leaders weaponize history for political messaging, they don’t just trivialize the past—they risk undermining trust in the present and signaling that even the most painful historical moments are fair game for opportunistic point-scoring.”

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Another user chimed in, saying Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his mouth shut and keeps embarrassing the people of his country: “Donald is determined to repeatedly embarrass the citizenry of America. Aside from the slight to Japan, he is telling our allies that he doesn’t trust their leaders to keep a secret. That is, I think, projection. Trump is a blabberer.”