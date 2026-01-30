Trump Claims Walmart is Closing 250 Stores in California — But Gavin Newsom Fires Back

President Donald Trump went on a Truth Social posting spree last night, sharing 56 posts in an hour. One of the posts was a repost from an account @MAGA_X_Times about Walmart closing over 200 stores in California. Trump also shared posts accusing Barack Obama of rigging elections and AI-generated videos full of misinformation.

The post claiming Walmart is shutting down stores read, “More bad news for Gavin Newson, the world’s largest employer Walmart is closing 250 stores in California citing $22 per hour minimum wage leaves them on competitive with their small profit margin, that’s a big number.”

It further added, “This man has the fifth largest economy in the world and has a more than $20 billion budget deficit, and he wants to be president of the whole United States and the sad part is there will be more than 60 million people that will vote for him.”

Trump also posted an AI video claiming Newsom was involved with a Mexican cartel and using money laundering schemes. However, there is no truth to the accusations, and California Governor Gavin Newsom‘s office clarified the same on their official X handle.

TRUMP POSTS BLATANT LIES ABOUT WALMART: Walmart has not announced plans to close 250 stores in California. They operate 300+ stores in the state. The minimum wage is NOT going to $22. The statewide minimum wage in California is increasing from $16.50 to $16.90 per hour on… pic.twitter.com/B37uMyzCFT — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 29, 2026

Newsom’s press office pointed out the number of posts Trump made in just one hour and mentioned that while Walmart made changes to self-checkout in certain locations, they do not plan on closing stores.

They further clarified that 303 Walmart stores in California are currently functional and mentioned that the Governor is not running a laundering scheme.

“Just to clarify: Walmart’s 303 stores in California are open. The AI robot is lying. Governor Newsom is not Pablo Escobar,” they wrote.

The office also advised people to take deep breaths and asked them to remember only there are only three more years left, pointing out the time remaining in Trump’s second term as president.

Trump often goes on Truth Social rants at odd hours, making it seem like he barely sleeps at night. The posts have even led to people speculating about a possible decline in the President’s mental and physical health.

In the last 60 minutes, the President has posted 56 times on Truth Social. One post claims Walmart is closing 85% of its California stores because of our “$22 minimum wage.” Another features an AI-generated video in which a robot accuses Governor Newsom of running a drug-money… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 29, 2026



Experts have also weighed in on the speculations surrounding the President’s health. Public Health Physician Dr. Vin Gupta indicated Trump’s condition “seems to be getting worse.”

He referred to the World Economic Forum, noting how Trump has started making frequent mistakes in his speeches like confusing Greenland with Iceland.

Despite the rumors and constant discourse around his well being, the president maintains he’s in good health and is boastful about his cognitive health test results.

While Gavin Newsom may have thrown cold water on Trump’s latest claim, it is only a matter of a few days before the President goes on a posting spree. So it’s best to fact-check anything that the 79-year-old shares on social media.