Trump Claims U.S. Nabbed “Largest Ever” Oil Tanker — Venezuela Explodes in Fury

President Donald Trump dropped a major bombshell about an alleged ‘very large’ oil tanker being seized off the Venezuelan coast. Doubling down on its size, he said, “We have just seized a tanker on the coast of Venezuela, a large tanker, very large.” He claims it’s the “largest” oil tanker to have ever been seized.

Speaking to reporters, Trump also answered the question that both concerned citizens and netizens wonder: What was he going to do with the oil in this very large tanker? Trump simply claims to keep it. “We keep it, I guess…I assume we’re going to keep the oil,” claimed the President without providing further clarity.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi recently released a video confirming Trump’s remarks about the seizure. The video featured a helicopter with officials proceeding in uniform to seize the tanker, as it hovered by, awaiting extraction.

The tanker’s exact size hasn’t been confirmed. Circling back, the attorney revealed it to be a “crude oil tanker” whose primary purpose was transporting “sanctioned oil” from Venezuela to Iran.

Per Bondi’s statement, major federal organizations coordinated in capturing the sea vessel. Those named include Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Coast Guard. Each worked in tandem to ensure the tanker’s seizure to intercept the next oil exchange between Venezuela to Iran.

Bondi’s statement revealed the ship was involved in “illicit oil shipping” between the two countries in the past. Additionally, the tanker acted as a key link to Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force during the transportation of crude oil, generating revenue. It is this link that led authorities and investigators to impose a sanction and finally proceed to seize the oil tanker, a successful mission.

12/10/25 The U.S. military has seized an oil tanker off of Venezuela’s coast, President Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday as his administration continues to escalate military activity in the region.

The tanker, identified as ‘Skipper’ by the maritime company Vanguard Tech, was reportedly broadcasting an incorrect signal of its whereabouts for quite some time until it was intercepted by the US government.

As the U.S. digs deeper into the seized tanker, Skipper, Venezuela is furious. After Bondi released the video, the Venezuelan government labeled the ordeal as a “grave international crime.”

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello had some very heated remarks that began with him accusing the USA of being “murderers, thieves, and pirates and claimed it “started wars all over the world.” He also made a pop culture reference to Johnny Depp’s Hollywood franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean, calling the US “high seas criminals and buccaneers.”

The Venezuelan President has also retorted with another pop culture reference during a recent address. Addressing citizens against a war with America, he tweaked the lyrics of the 1988 hit song, Don’t Worry, Be Happy.

It wasn’t just the government of Venezuela that accused the US of being pirates; even netizens shared the same sentiments in light of recent events with Skipper. Bondi’s video quickly gained traction, with many flooding her comment section, saying, “This is literal piracy.”

Another one commented on the fuel situation in America, saying, “Seizing a tanker full of oil while America freezes at the pump, great job making gas $5 again, Pam!”

These recent events certainly act as a catalyst for things ahead between Venezuela and the USA, especially with President Maduro in the mix. More details are expected soon.