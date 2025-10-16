Trump Claims He Stopped a Nuclear War Between Iran and Pakistan…Wait, What?

If there is one thing about Donald Trump that has people consistently talking about, it is his health. Since the beginning of his second term, his bruised hands and swollen ankles sparked concerns about his physical health. However, people are more worried about his cognitive stability. On many occasions, the POTUS has been spotted struggling to remember familiar faces and names. He also frequently relies on misinformation during his speeches, which makes people believe that he must be going through a cognitive decline.

The concerns have been solidified after his recent statement, when he boasted about stopping a nuclear war between Iran and Pakistan, when there was no conflict between the nations. Many are concerned that the POTUS is going through a cognitive decline after he said, “As an example, if you look at Pakistan and Iran. I told them. I was in the midst of negotiating a trade deal, actually with Iran, and Pakistan was going to be in line. Because of tariffs, they all want to negotiate much differently, and we were making a good deal.”

Trump claims he stopped a war between Iran and Pakistan. Which is impressive, considering there wasn’t one.#DementiaDonpic.twitter.com/Go24x2JrAn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 15, 2025

He continued, “Then I heard that they’re shooting at each other, and I said during one of my conversations: ‘Are you guys going to go to war?’ Two nuclear powers. ‘We are thinking about it.’ I said: ‘Here’s the deal. If you go to war, I’m going to put a 200% tariff. I’m going to stop you from doing any business in the United States. ‘I said it to both of them. Within 24 hours, the war ended. That would have been a nuclear war.”

However, his statement has since raised eyebrows. Donald Trump previously claimed to have stopped a war between Pakistan and India, both of which are armed and powerful nations. However, Iran does not have a nuclear weapon. A clip of his statement has since gone viral on social media. “Trump claims he stopped a war between Iran and Pakistan. Which is impressive, considering there wasn’t one. #DementiaDon,” wrote a popular X (formerly Twitter) account, criticizing his statement.

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump calls Iran a nuclear power, and claims to have stopped a war between Pakistan and Iran. “I heard they are shooting at each other. Two nuclear powers,” confusing Iran with India. His cognitive ability is GONE.pic.twitter.com/IHChAZrny3 — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 15, 2025

Many people wondered if it was a clear sign of Trump’s cognitive decline. “I can’t imagine what people who have said that Biden had said nonsense like this. I can’t tell if it’s stupidity, dementia, or blatant lying, but it’s worrying nonetheless,” one user wrote.

Although the questions about his cognitive health have been around for a while now, the White House insists that he is in “exceptional health.” Trump’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella previously declared, “President Donald J. Trump remains in exceptional health, exhibiting strong cardiovascular, pulmonary, neurological, and physical performance.”