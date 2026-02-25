Trump Claims He ‘Lifted’ 2.4 Million Off Food Stamps – Triggers Instant Backlash Online

President Donald Trump used a single word during his State of the Union address that quickly overshadowed the statistic behind it. Speaking about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, Trump said his administration “lifted” 2.4 million Americans off food stamps. Within minutes, clips were circulating.

According to Raw Story, the line came midway through a nearly two-hour speech. Trump framed the figure as evidence of economic progress, saying a “record” number of Americans no longer needed assistance. SNAP currently serves more than 41 million people nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The number he cited, 2.4 million, follows changes tied to his administration’s spending and eligibility policies. His “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” reduced federal SNAP funding by more than $186 billion over the coming years. The program is federally funded but administered by states, which handle enrollment and distribution.

Trump brags about abruptly kicking 2.5 million people off the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; no alternative programs or social aid provided, meaning he pushed millions into food insecurity nationwide. “2.4 million Americans a record off of food stamps” #SOTU pic.twitter.com/RrVXWSz7Di — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) February 25, 2026

SNAP benefits average about $6 per person per day. Eligibility depends on income, household size and work requirements. Some recipients work full time and still qualify.

Trump did not dwell on the mechanics during the speech. He delivered the line, paused for applause and moved on.

Online, however, the wording stuck and lawmakers and netizens crept out from behind their keyboards to have their say.

TRUMP FED THEM NOT! Last night Trump bragged that he got 2.4 million Americans off Food stamps. But they didn’t get off, because they’re lives improved. They were forced off because he cut the program. Right now those people are going hungry! Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/3BUk2qEAs1 — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) February 25, 2026

Sen. Andy Kim of New Jersey posted his feelings plainly on X, saying, “Trump let millions of people in need go hungry and is now bragging about it.” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker wrote. “Interesting way to say he kicked people off of SNAP.”

Not to be outdone, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington noted, “Trump didn’t ‘lift’ anyone off food stamps—he kicked them off.” Yet another politician, Rep. Gabe Amo of Rhode Island, added, “Trump cut millions of people’s food assistance and is bragging about it.”

Other posts were less formal, and they lambasted the Trump administration for their actions.

“Make America Starve Again,” wrote one user. “And the applause, how happy they all were that people are going hungry,” another posted.

One widely shared post from the account pointed to foreign aid spending, saying, “Meanwhile, in 2026, the United States is scheduled to provide at least $3.8 billion of US tax funding to Israel with no strings attached. #SOTU”

Stores that accept SNAP benefits are posting notices like these for new rules that just went into effect that prevent people from buying soda and candy with food stamps. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/qqZgVWRWGJ — Derek Strom (@DerekStromKXLY) February 17, 2026

The exchange highlights how SNAP has become a hot button topic in broader budget debates. Fraud in the program exists, including benefit trafficking and card skimming, but federal audits have historically found error rates in the low single digits. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has said the administration plans to tighten eligibility reviews and require reapplications to reduce improper payments.

During a government shutdown last year, the longest in U.S. history, funding disruptions created confusion in several states over benefit issuance. The Supreme Court later granted the administration’s emergency request to pause a lower court order requiring full funding during the standoff.

None of that made it into Tuesday night’s speech. But Trump’s phrasing had people applauding. That’s because in political speeches, verbs matter. “Lifted” suggests progress, whereas “cut” suggests something else. The statistic remains the same — 2.4 million fewer people receiving SNAP benefits.

The rest depends on how you hear it.