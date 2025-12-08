“Trump Changed My Life” – Convicted Drug Trafficker Thanks God and the U.S. President After Presidential Pardon

Ex-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández expressed gratitude towards Donald Trump in his video posted on Instagram. He thanked God and the U.S. president for making him a free man. Hernández was sentenced to 540 months, or 45 years in prison, for his role in distributing 400 tons of drugs, along with firearms offenses.

The former Honduran president was then pardoned by Trump. He said in the video, “Thanks to you, Lord, today I’m a free man. (Trump) changed my life, and I’ll never forget that.” He said God saw the “injustice and suffering,” and “in the infinite mercy you helped us.”

He added he never lost faith and now feels profound gratitude to Trump. He said the U.S. president defended justice and fulfilled his promise, further adding, “never again would the immense power of the state be used to pursue political opponents.”

My first message in English as a free man. Thank God!

My gratitude to President @realDonaldTrump , to my family, my friends, and the noble people of Honduras for their unwavering support. Today I have the blessing of addressing you in freedom.@POTUS @WhiteHouse @RogerJStoneJr… pic.twitter.com/fYIUVOrbVo — Juan Orlando H. (@JuanOrlandoH) December 5, 2025

Federal U.S. prosecutors secured a conviction in the trafficking case where Hernández was allegedly in the middle of one of the most violent drug-trafficking conspiracies in the world. However, a judge has already blocked the Trump administration’s Justice Department from releasing former FBI director James Comey’s documents as it sought to “criminally” prosecute him for lying to Congress.

Hernández went on to explain his innocence, saying he was in the middle of a corrupt prosecution and a number of conspiracies involving Joe Biden. He added he was being targeted for trying to crack down the crimes in Honduras while Biden was the president.

BREAKING: Trump to pardon former President of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez. He was literally convicted and sentenced to 45 years in prison for drug trafficking — 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S. How does this make any sense? pic.twitter.com/UWVOH2kYCy — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 28, 2025

He claimed they wanted to tarnish his name and legacy, “If I’ve learned something, the truth can be silenced for a time – but it can’t be erased. Today I embark on the task of ensuring that the truth is heard.”

According to the press release from the Justice Department, the ex-Honduran president was found guilty and sentenced. He also played a role in creating drug problems in the South American nations, including Colombia and Venezuela. Many people are criticizing Trump for pardoning him because of his stance on dealing with the drug problem in the U.S.

Trump’s pardoning of Hernández, who was sentenced for a massive role in the scandal, sends the wrong message. Trump declared war on drugs and justified striking the vessels carrying drugs on the coast of Venezuela, planning to extend operations to land next. Surprised by the pardon, X user commented, “So much for their war on drugs. It’s all nonsense. Exactly why did Trump pardon a Honduran drug and firearms trafficker?”