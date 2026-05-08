Trump Calls Iran’s Leaders ‘Lunatics’ After U.S. Navy Ships Targeted in Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump has slammed Iran’s political leaders yet again after a tense military standoff between the U.S. and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. Reportedly, three U.S. Navy destroyers were targeted in the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian military facilities.

The “unprovoked” attacks were successfully intercepted by the U.S. military, and none of the U.S. warships was hit, reports The Independent.

In retaliation, American forces reportedly struck Iranian military facilities linked to the operation, including launch sites and command centers.

This confrontation has not only escalated U.S.-Iran tensions but also reignited concerns over global energy markets and Middle East stability.

Trump Brands Iran’s Leadership “Lunatics” After Naval Standoff

The incident has led Trump to react furiously. In a recent post on his Truth Social app, he explained what happened at the Strait of Hormuz. He claimed that no damage was done to the U.S. destroyers, but “great damage was done to the Iranian attackers.”

He said:

“Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire.” “There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the Iranian attackers. They were completely destroyed along with numerous small boats, which are being used to take the place of their fully decapitated Navy.”

( @realDonaldTrump – Truth Social Post )

( Donald J. Trump – May 07 2026, 6:34 PM ET ) Three World Class American Destroyers just transited, very successfully, out of the Strait of Hormuz, under fire. There was no damage done to the three Destroyers, but great damage done to the… pic.twitter.com/VbcyPBCX4G — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 TRUTH POSTS (@TruthTrumpPosts) May 8, 2026

Referencing that Iran has not yet signed the deal and continues to violate ceasefire regulations, he added:

“A normal Country would have allowed these Destroyers to pass, but Iran is not a normal Country.” “They are led by LUNATICS, and if they had the chance to use a Nuclear Weapon, they would do it, without question.”

Trump then boasted that Iran will never get the opportunity to use nuclear power, as the U.S. will be ready to knock them “a lot harder, and a lot more violently” in the future if they don’t sign the deal to end the conflict fast.

Meanwhile, U.S. headquarters said they don’t want to escalate the already worsening situation but will remain “positioned and ready to protect American forces.”

What’s Happening With the U.S. and Iran Deal?

This latest military exchange has once again drawn attention to the Strait of Hormuz crisis and the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

The U.S. and its Gulf allies are relying on the United Nations for a resolution as Iran continues to have a stranglehold on the strait. However, chances of it getting vetoed by Russia and China are higher than ever.

Amidst this, Trump told reporters in Washington that the ceasefire was holding despite the violence. He said:

“They trifled with us today. We blew them away. They have to understand – if it (a deal) doesn’t get signed, they’re going to have a lot of pain.”

When asked how “close” the deal is to being signed or closed, Trump said it could happen any day, but immediately added, “It might not happen.”

One Gulf nation caught in the crossfire is the UAE. Reportedly, the country’s air defences are “actively engaging” with missile and drone attacks on Friday, May 8.

NEW: America fires back after U.S. warships come under attack in the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. officials say Iranian forces targeted Navy destroyers, triggering U.S. self-defense strikes against regime military sites. Despite this, President Trump says the ceasefire is still in… pic.twitter.com/oQwXCSibMS — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 8, 2026

This comes after the U.S. proposed an interim plan to end the war that left out the most contentious issues unresolved, including Iran’s nuclear program.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that they are constantly in touch with the U.S. and Iran, trying to mediate the conflict, stop the war and extend the ceasefire.