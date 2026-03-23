Trump Calls Democrats America’s ‘Greatest Enemy’—Hakeem Jeffries Fires Back With a Brutal 6-Word Warning

President Trump recently drew sharp criticism from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for attacking Democrats. On Sunday, the 79-year-old dropped a seething post on Truth Social. He argued that the Democrats have remained the greatest enemies of America. Trump said the ‘radical left’ is now America’s primary enemy following the alleged destruction of Iran.

An excerpt from his message reads, “Now with the death of Iran, the greatest enemy America has is the Radical Left, Highly Incompetent, Democratic Party! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.” Recently, CNN host Dana Bash sat down for an interview with Hakeem Jeffries and asked him to respond to Trump’s remarks.

The House Minority Leader didn’t mince his words and called Trump reckless. Jeffries argued that it had been some of the most unexpected statements by the U.S. president so far that he said have escalated tensions and led to casualties. He was referring to the ongoing escalations in Iran.

Hakeem Jeffries added, “Donald Trump should keep his reckless mouth shut before he gets somebody killed.” The 55-year-old went on to accuse the President of ill-timed choices and failed policies, which have ended up contributing to global instability, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Donald Trump should do his job, make life more affordable and keep his reckless mouth shut. pic.twitter.com/6Y8pnytM0z — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 22, 2026

In his words, “They clearly didn’t anticipate some of the things that have happened, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. What you’re seeing right now are gas prices are through the roof, and that’s adding to an environment in America right now where life has already become too expensive for the American people because of failed policies by Donald Trump.”

Moving on, Jeffries discussed the tumultuous circumstances during the strikes. He argued that the war was Trump’s choice, who had disregard for others’ opinions. Hakeem remarked that the U.S. President’s single reckless decision to start a war with Iran has suddenly increased the burden for American citizens.

He claimed that citizens are now bearing more than $30 billion in costs, and the amount is only on the rise since the war isn’t over yet. However, Hakeem Jeffries failed to clarify whether he would be supporting any future funding for war needs at the Pentagon or if he would motivate other Democrats to vote ‘no’ for the same.

In his words, “Well, we’ll have that leadership conversation when we actually have a piece of legislation that is in front of us. But I can tell you, uh, there is strong opposition right now to the notion that this war of choice — that is reckless, that’s costing the American people now more than $30 billion — should continue.”

‘Trump has now stated that Iran has 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz or the United States of America will bomb all Iranian power plants and all other important infrastructure. Iran, however, is no sitting target waiting for the strikes of the executioner.’ — Roger Blackwell (@rogerablackwell) March 23, 2026

In his closing statements, Hakeem underlined that the initiation of war with Iran has only worsened the affordability crisis in America. He put forth the people’s perspective, which totally does not include getting engaged in an endless war with the Middle East. Hakeem Jeffries added that the war would ultimately fail no matter what.

As the U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran have only been on the rise so far, it has reflected a gaping evidence of public anger. Besides internal governmental bodies dissecting the decision of strikes, many people have been hit hardest by the surge of prices across the globe due to the conflict. Reports of skyrocketing gas prices and disrupted oil supply across the Strait of Hormuz are among the biggest concerns for many Americans.