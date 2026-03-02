Trump Branded ‘Global Villain’ Who ‘Enjoys Carnage’ in Scathing Attack

President Donald Trump has been branded “a global villain” who “enjoys carnage” in a harsh critique of his justification for U.S. and allied strikes on Iran. He argued that the president’s public explanations have been inconsistent and lack clear policy goals.

In an essay published Monday, Noah Berlatsky stated that Trump “has the power and the will to project terror and violence anywhere on earth for any reason or for none.” He described Trump as “an ill-informed, violent despot who seems to enjoy carnage for its own sake.” Berlatsky pointed out that Trump’s changing public messaging about the Iran campaign has left lawmakers and observers confused about the administration’s objectives.

Berlatsky mentioned past U.S. presidential language used to justify military actions, including quotes from former President George W. Bush before the Iraq War, like “His word is no good” and “he’s a brute.” He argued that similar language has been used without enough transparency about the Iran strikes. He claimed that Trump connected the campaign to his political situation, citing a Truth Social post that Berlatsky said linked the military actions to influencing voters ahead of elections.

The essay quoted Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, who said, “I’m learning like you are as the news unfolds exactly what’s happening.” This reflected some lawmakers’ confusion over the details of the Iran operation. Berlatsky noted that Trump’s approach has led to a lack of clear legislative oversight and debate.

Trump launched what he called “major combat operations” against Iran over the weekend after escalatory attacks and threats in the Middle East. In remarks released by the White House, Trump stated that U.S. forces would continue operations and acknowledged that more American casualties were possible. He noted, “And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is.” He added, “Likely be more, but we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.”

U.S. Central Command reported that three U.S. service members were killed and five were seriously wounded in the operation, with incidents reportedly occurring at a base in Kuwait. Additional troops suffered minor shrapnel injuries and concussions, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters.

Reuters also reported that U.S. aircraft and warships struck more than 1,000 Iranian targets, including underground missile facilities, as part of the campaign. Iranian missile and drone attacks preceded the U.S. operations, and exchanges of fire continued during the military campaign.

Public opinion on the strikes was mixed. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Sunday found that 27% of Americans approved of the strikes, 43% disapproved, and 29% were unsure. The poll indicated uncertainty among the public about U.S. military involvement in the Middle East.

Berlatsky’s critique emerged as international attention turned to the risk of greater escalation. It is unclear to what extent Arab nations will engage after being struck by numerous missiles and drones. In addition, Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a hike in oil prices globally.

Allies and adversaries closely monitored the unfolding operations, with analysts warning that ongoing combat could involve additional regional actors. This is a conflict that could potentially be long-lasting with numerous casualties on both sides.