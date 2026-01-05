Trump Branded ‘Dangerously Unstable’ And ‘Delusional’ After Latest Online Meltdown

Donald Trump spent the weekend enjoying the fallout from a major operation involving Venezuela. He surprised both critics and supporters with an overnight flurry of activity on Truth Social, where he posted close to 90 times in less than an hour.

The Daily Beast reported that Trump made 89 posts between 12:45 a.m. and 1:40 a.m. Washington time. This fast-paced activity included claims about election conspiracies, anti-immigrant messages, and chatter about his next target abroad. Yahoo News echoed the Daily Beast’s report and noted the rapid pace of his posting.

The response was swift, with many critics labeling him as “dangerously unstable” and “delusional.” Screenshots of his posts spread quickly across social media and cable news. This posting spree followed a familiar pattern as Trump often engages in intense online activity when Washington is facing a crisis. This time, it coincided with the administration defending it’s offensive after the dramatic events surrounding Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

The story about Venezuela did not fade. Reuters reported that Trump claimed U.S. oil companies were ready to enter Venezuela and invest billions to boost crude output after Maduro’s removal. This statement shifted the discussion toward who would access Venezuela’s oil sector and how soon reconstruction could begin. By Monday, Reuters noted that a former Chevron executive was seeking $2 billion for Venezuelan oil projects, with interest from investors rising after Maduro’s capture.

The Guardian reported that U.S. energy stocks increased after Trump promised to “unlock” Venezuela’s oil. It also pointed out the significant long-term potential but acknowledged that it would take time and substantial investment to revive the oil production that has suffered for years.

While the economic situation unfolded, Trump continued reposting. The Daily Beast described him as obsessing over election conspiracy theories, attacking Somali immigrants in Minnesota, and suggesting another military action, this time targeting Greenland. Political Wire summarized the reporting, stating that Trump made 89 posts in that short period, covering conspiracies, immigration issues, and future threats.

This overnight surge fits into a trend of high-volume posting that has marked Trump’s presidency. In early December, Axios counted 158 posts in about three hours during another late-night burst, averaging almost one post per minute. The Guardian documented another instance when Trump posted 160 times in under five hours, and the intensity of that session drew attention amid discussions of his stamina. People also reported on that five-hour marathon, highlighting how his posts varied from attacking political opponents to retweets and self-promotion.

As Trump’s activity online continued, the real situation in Venezuela kept evolving. Over the weekend, Trump warned Venezuela’s new leader, Delcy Rodríguez, after she criticized the U.S. operation. This was another indication that the White House’s stance was hardening as Caracas reacted.

Collectively, these developments paint a chaotic picture of a presidency rapidly addressing foreign policy, oil, and power, along with a commander-in-chief capable of turning any overnight period into a digital frenzy. With Venezuela still in the news, Trump’s recent outburst on Truth Social is unlikely to be the last surprise Washington faces this month.

It is yet to be seen if Trump becomes emboldened by the success of capturing Maduro, as he has already highlighted Greenland, Cuba, and Colombia as potential future targets of regime change.