Trump Brags About ‘Silent Majority’ Even as Poll Numbers Go Underwater

President Donald Trump said that a “silent majority” supports his approach to immigration enforcement. This comes despite recent polls showing that more Americans disapprove of his handling of immigration and see federal deportation efforts as too aggressive.

During a conversation with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump stated that his administration has reduced illegal crossings and claimed voters back the crackdown. “We have a solid majority. You know, we have a silent majority of people. They don’t go and riot and everything else. But they like what we’re doing,” Trump said, based on video of the exchange and published accounts.

His remarks followed a Fox News poll revealing that 59% of registered voters believe Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s deportation efforts are “too aggressive.” In contrast, 24% felt they were “about right” and 17% thought they were not aggressive enough. The same poll indicated that 55% disapproved of Trump’s overall handling of immigration. The survey, which included 1,005 registered voters, was conducted from January 23 to January 26 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

A different Reuters/Ipsos poll from earlier in January showed that 40% approved of Trump’s immigration policies, while 53% disapproved. This poll also highlighted a divide among Republicans regarding the level of force immigration agents should use in enforcement actions.

Trump spoke as immigration enforcement in Minnesota became a national issue after two U.S. citizens were shot and killed in Minneapolis during separate incidents involving federal immigration agents earlier this month. These deaths sparked protests in the Twin Cities and fueled demonstrations in other regions of the country.

Trump: Elections have consequences. We have a silent majority of people. They don’t go and riot. pic.twitter.com/KkpLLYXOQs — Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2026

Reuters reported that thousands protested across the nation on January 30, with organizers demanding that federal immigration agents leave Minnesota and that Congress reduce funding for ICE. The protests included walkouts at schools and workplaces. Demonstrators in Minneapolis gathered near federal buildings as the Trump administration defended its actions.

The Fox News poll reflecting a shift against ICE’s tactics followed these Minneapolis incidents and raised new questions about the administration’s enforcement approach and internal leadership in the state.

On Friday, Trump mentioned that illegal entries had decreased significantly and argued that his policies provided “law and order.” He also suggested that his supporters are less visible than his critics because, as he stated, they do not take to the streets.

Democrats have worked to turn the Minnesota situation into a midterm election issue, citing the deaths and the scale of the federal presence. CBS News reported that the Fox News polling results have intensified the stakes for both parties and underscored public discomfort with how enforcement has unfolded.

Trump has continued to defend his approach as essential for public safety, while senior officials have indicated that tactical changes may be considered. Reuters reported that the U.S. deployed about 3,000 federal officers to Minnesota and that federal officials have discussed a shift toward more targeted operations after the shootings and protests.

The president did not reference specific polling on Friday, but he characterized the criticism as coming from a vocal minority and reiterated that the public backs his agenda. The new surveys, including those from Fox News and Reuters/Ipsos, show that immigration has become a more challenging issue for Trump than it was earlier in his political career, even as he keeps it central to his message for a second term.