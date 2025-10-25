Trump Blasts Rep. Mikie Sherrill as ‘Fake, Corrupt’ and Mocks Her ‘Unusual Name’

Donald Trump dialed into New Jersey’s governor’s race Friday night with a fiery tele-rally that sounded more like a stand-up routine than a political speech. He tore into Democratic nominee Mikie Sherrill, calling her a “fake and corrupt radical left Democrat,” and mocked her “unusual name.”

Trump urged voters to back Republican Jack Ciattarelli, warning that electing Sherrill would send the state into a “death spiral.” He even promised that after his upcoming trip to Asia, he’d “be out campaigning for Jack,” though he didn’t say exactly how.

Trump’s attack on Sherrill was personal and punchy, classic Trump. “Mikie, as they call her, the only thing she’s got is an unusual name; other than that, she’s terrible,” he said during the call. He accused her of backing policies that would “send your prices soaring and make New Jersey even more expensive than it already is.” He also dug up her past, bringing up a decades-old Naval Academy punishment where she wasn’t allowed to walk at graduation. “She had lots of problems in school, lots of problems with honesty for a long time,” Trump claimed.

The comments came as Trump tried to give Ciattarelli a late boost in what’s shaping up to be a tighter-than-expected race. Ciattarelli is making his third run for governor and came close to winning in 2021. This time, he’s walking a fine line, embracing Trump’s base while trying not to scare off suburban moderates. For now, Trump’s tele rally gave him MAGA star power without the political baggage that might come with an in-person appearance.

Much of Trump’s pitch focused on energy costs, one of the biggest issues in New Jersey. Sherrill has said she’d declare a state of emergency to freeze energy prices if elected, but Trump dismissed her plan as empty talk. “Her energy policies would send your prices soaring,” he said, tying her to what he called the “radical left agenda.”

Sherrill didn’t hold back in her response. “It’s no surprise Jack is campaigning with Trump in this final stretch,” she said afterward, calling Ciattarelli the “Trump of Trenton.” She accused him of being “Trump’s lackey in New Jersey,” and blasted him for not defending the state’s Gateway Tunnel project after Trump threatened to withhold funding. “When Jack got Trump on the phone tonight, he couldn’t even bring himself to say a word about New Jersey commuters,” she said. “It’s pathetic.”

Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, once criticized Trump but has since warmed up to him. During a recent debate, he even gave Trump an “A” grade for his policies on border security and tax cuts. On the call, he echoed Trump’s talking points, praising his “Big Beautiful Bill” and claiming it saved the average resident “about $5,000 a year.”

Whether Trump’s involvement helps or hurts in New Jersey is anyone’s guess. His approval ratings in the state remain low, but his influence over the GOP is still enormous. For now, his role in the race seems clear: take aim at Mikie Sherrill, rally the base, and remind everyone who’s still calling the shots.

In true Trump fashion, he didn’t need a rally stage to make headlines, just a phone line, a microphone, and a few barbed one-liners aimed squarely at his latest political target.