Trump Backs Kristi Noem Amid Resignation Calls, Says She Is Targeted for Being ‘a Woman’

President Donald Trump has shown his support for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem amid growing calls for her resignation. Noem earned major criticism for her handling of the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have called for Noem’s resignation, with some even threatening potential impeachment proceedings. After Border Patrol agents fatally shot ICU nurse Alex Pretti last week, Noem quickly accused the victim of “brandishing” a handgun while approaching officers, even though videos from the scene appeared to contradict her claim.

She also defended agents involved in the shooting, claiming they fired “defensive shots.” Noem had a similar response when ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good on January 7, 2026.

But while she drew heat for her actions, Trump made sure to rally behind the DHS Secretary. The President took to Truth Social on Friday, January 30, 2026, to claim that Noem is only earning backlash from “radical left lunatics” because “she is a woman” and is exceptional at her job.

“The Radical Left Lunatics, Insurrectionists, Agitators, and Thugs, are going after Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, because she is a woman, and has done a really GREAT JOB!” Trump wrote.

“The Border disaster that I inherited is fixed, the violent criminals that were allowed into our Country through Sleepy Joe’s ‘sick’ Open Border Policy, are largely gone, or being strongly sought for purposes of removal, and the Murder Rate in the USA just reached the lowest level in history, 125 years! Washington, D.C., is now one of the safest cities in America – Likewise, numerous other once very dangerous cities!” he continued.

“Republicans, don’t let these Crooked Democrats, who are stealing Billions of Dollars from Minnesota, and other Cities and States from all over the Country, push you around. They are using this aggressive protest SCAM to obfuscate, camouflage, and hide their CRIMINAL ACTS of theft and insurrection. They should all be in jail,” the President wrote.

“I was elected on Strong Borders, and Law and Order, among many other things. Thank you to Secretary Kristi Noem. Remember, ELECTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES!!! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Noem was questioned about growing calls of resignation during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. In response, the DHS said, “Well, these radicals are attacking me, but I’m just doing my job. I’m following the law, enforcing the laws like President Trump promised that he would do, to keep people safe in this country.”