Politics

Trump-Backed ICE Awarding Companies Billion-Dollar Contracts to Help Identify Immigrants? Report Reveals

Published on: January 28, 2026 at 9:41 AM ET

ICE teaming up with private companies next?

Srimoyee Datta
Written By Srimoyee Datta
News Writer
Barsha Roy
Edited By Barsha Roy
News Writer
Trump-backed ICE joining hands with private companies to track immigrants?
Trump's ICE roping in private companies to track immigrants? (Image Source: ICE/ Flickr)

It seems the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are in a tough spot again. Reports suggest they are allegedly planning to hand over immigration operations to private companies.

According to Scripps News investigation, the agency has reportedly handed out contracts to 13 private companies. Bound by contracts worth as much as 1.2 billion dollars, these organizations are tasked with helping them trace immigrants.

So how do the contracts work? Federal contracting records show that last month, a few companies received two-year contracts for “skip tracing service”

These services enable them to trace and report individuals across various areas, such as debt collection, legal document recovery, and asset reclamation.

​As per reports, the contracts also become more remunerative for the companies that can trace larger numbers of immigrants. However, reports also suggest that not all 13 companies have received their share of compensation yet. The White House or the Department of Homeland Security is yet to comment on the matter.

According to The Daily Beast, in October 2025, the Department of Homeland Security called for interested companies to sign up to carry out skip tracing. 13 companies were selected and were put on the payroll.

Some of these companies have no prior business relationship with the government. Some suspect that they could be resident-operated.
The news has come out as a shock amid the rising anti-Trump sentiment in the United States. After the tragic deaths of civilians Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents, the Trump administration decided to make subtle changes to immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

They have removed Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Gregory Bovino from Minneapolis and replaced him by bringing in Border Czar Tom Homan.​


While not a “pullback,” Trump confirmed during an interview with Fox News, that they are “going to deescalate a little bit.” Meanwhile, the hate train against ICE is continuing to become stronger, with some people blaming Kristi Noem, the Secretary of Homeland Security, for the current scenario.

Under Trump’s rule, ICE has been criticized the most by citizens and critics from across the globe. However Noem has made it clear time and again that she is in favor of ICE officials doing what is needed to be done to weed out illegal immigrants.

Noem, who has worked with Bovino and defended ICE agents following the shooting of Good and Pretti, is now facing backlash and pressure to resign comes from various sources, including some Republican senators like Lisa Murkowski, who thinks the Department of Homeland Security needs a more capable leader.

But few questions remain: how far is the government willing to go and how many more deaths and unjust detainments will it take for the government to put an end to these inhuman raids?

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *