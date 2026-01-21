Trump Approval Hits New Second-Term Low in Fresh Poll

President Donald Trump’s job approval fell to a second-term low in a new Economist/YouGov survey conducted Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, with 37% of respondents approving and 57% disapproving, according to results released Tuesday. Six percent said they were not sure.

The poll surveyed 1,722 U.S. adult citizens and reported a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

Newsweek, which first reported the topline, said the 37% approval figure marked the first time Trump’s rating fell below 38% with the Economist/YouGov series during his second term. The magazine compared the new numbers with prior readings that placed Trump at or near 38% to 40% approval over recent months.

In last week’s Economist/YouGov poll cited by Newsweek, Trump’s approval stood at 40% with 54% disapproval. In a late November survey referenced in the same report, Trump’s approval was 38% and disapproval was 57%.

The approval decline comes as strategists in both parties track whether public sentiment is shifting ahead of the 2026 midterm cycle. Public job approval measures are widely used as a proxy for political vulnerability and can influence fundraising, recruitment and campaign messaging.

Newsweek said Trump has seen softer standing this year among Hispanics, women and Generation Z in multiple polls, while noting that he has historically highlighted favorable survey results in public statements and on social media.

The Economist/YouGov release also reflected weaker ratings on economic stewardship among key blocs. Newsweek reported that Trump’s approval on his handling of the economy has slipped with independents in recent Economist/YouGov polling across December and January.

YouGov’s weekly analysis of the Economist/YouGov series has described recent movement as reversing short-term gains and returning Trump’s net job approval close to the lowest levels recorded across his two terms, based on the Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2025 wave.

Separately, a Wall Street Journal poll released in mid-January found growing dissatisfaction with Trump’s management of the economy, even as traditional indicators remained mixed, and reported that more voters rated the economy as weak than strong.

The White House did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment on the Economist/YouGov findings. Trump has routinely challenged unfavorable polling and promoted surveys that show him in a stronger position.

The new numbers arrive as Trump’s administration faces sustained political issues over immigration enforcement and foreign policy disputes that have drawn public attention in recent weeks, including tensions tied to Greenland and tariff threats aimed at European partners, issues that have featured prominently in daily political coverage.

The Economist/YouGov poll is an online survey fielded by YouGov, which weights results to be representative of U.S. adult citizens. The Jan. 16 to Jan. 19 wave is part of a recurring series that tracks attitudes on presidential approval and other political measures.

Some issues affecting Trump’s approval include changes to the Kennedy Center, the cost of living, and the Epstein Files. During his second term, some of his political strengths have certainly turned into weaknesses. The midterms are looking grim for the GOP; it remains to be seen if they can turn it around.