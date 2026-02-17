Donald Trump has handpicked his longtime executive assistant to join the panel reviewing the plans for the White House ballroom. The 26-year-old, who has no notable experience in the field, is set to be sworn in to the Commission of Fine Arts.

Chamberlain Harris is President Trump’s former receptionist. According to her resume, she got her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University at Albany, SUNY, in 2019. She did a minor in communications and economics.

She joined the White House’s Office of Administration as the “receptionist of the United States” in September 2020. When Trump lost the 2020 election, she remained by his side as an aide. During his second term as the President, she became the deputy director of Oval Office operations.

Meet Trump’s 26-year-old ballroom czar responsible for pushing president’s grand White House renovation https://t.co/GsqoINwZpP — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 18, 2026



She doesn’t quite fit the job profile of the CFA panel that was created by Congress to appoint “well-qualified judges of the fine arts,” who would play a key role in advising and reviewing monument projects in the capital.

However, Trump fired all previous members of the federal arts commission back in October and hurriedly appointed only MAGA allies, who would concur with his decisions in January.

This is where Trump wants to build a 250 foot arch. It will block the view of the Lincoln Memorial and serve no purpose other than to divert money from needed programs to satisfy his frail ego. Block this before he causes more damage. pic.twitter.com/mfXNqaE6NG — BythePeople (@BythePeople18) February 8, 2026

Trump’s decision to put Harris on the panel has been heavily opposed by former Fine Arts Commissioners. In a conversation with The Washington Post, several members have pointed out that never in the history of the CFA had members with such a lack of arts and urban planning experience been appointed.

“It’s disastrous. Some of these people just have no qualifications to evaluate matters of design, architecture, or urban planning,” said Alex Krieger, an architect and professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Former President Barack Obama installed Krieger on the commission in 2012.

The white House, however, has defended Trump’s trust in Harris, saying that she is someone who sees eye to eye with the President and will prove to be a “loyal, trusted, and highly respected advisor.”

Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, released a statement in favor of Harris. He said, “She understands the President’s vision and appreciation of the arts like very few others, and brings a unique perspective that will serve the Commission well. She will be a tremendous asset to the Commission of Fine Arts and continue to honorably serve our country well.”

​The newly appointed members of the 116‑year‑old arts commission and the newly formed National Capital Planning Commission will review the White House ballroom and other landmark projects in Washington, including the 250-foot triumphal arch.