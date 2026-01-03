Trump Appears to Accidentally Reveal Doctors’ Dementia Concerns

President Donald Trump’s latest effort to silence questions about his health instead brought more attention to them after he publicly mentioned ongoing cognitive tests conducted by White House doctors.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the doctors found him in “PERFECT HEALTH” and claimed he “ACED” a cognitive exam “for the third straight time,” adding that he scored “100%.” The president presented this update as evidence that worries about his mental sharpness are unfounded.

However, medical experts quoted in reports pointed out that the standout detail was not the score but the frequency of the testing.

“This is not the flex he thinks it is,” said Dr. Vin Gupta, a pulmonary and critical care physician and NBC News medical analyst, reacting to Trump’s comments. Gupta explained that cognitive exams are not usually given repeatedly unless doctors are tracking something over time. “You don’t do this every other day and use that as evidence that you’re cognitively there,” he added.

According to the report, cognitive tests are generally used to set a baseline or monitor changes, not as routine checkups for patients without concerns. Gupta’s remarks emphasized that repeated testing can indicate ongoing observation rather than a one-time reassurance.

As noted in the reports, the president seemed to repeat claims he has made before, leading to uncertainty over whether a new exam had occurred or if he was referring to an earlier test. The White House did not immediately provide further medical documentation to clarify the timeline.

Trump frequently points to cognitive exams when facing criticism about his age, often comparing himself to political opponents. In the past, he has described similar tests in detail and highlighted strong performance as proof of his fitness for office.

The report emphasized that no doctor has diagnosed Trump with any cognitive condition, and Gupta did not suggest one. Instead, the focus remained on the president’s own statements and how they influence public perception.

By constantly highlighting cognitive testing, the coverage noted, Trump has kept the issue in the public eye, even as he claims the results should end the discussion. Gupta’s comments reflect a broader medical view that such exams are tools for monitoring, not political arguments.

The White House has refused to disclose details about the cognitive tests President Donald Trump has taken to check for early signs of dementia, such as when they were taken.

The issue is of great importance due to the mental fitness required for the job, something that dogged Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, for most of his presidency and ended his reelection campaign. Concerns about the president’s health have intensified in recent weeks, after he appeared to fall asleep at several public events and regularly confused names and dates.

What we know is the president confirmed that he had worn compression socks to treat the ankle swelling he’s had due to Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI), and he has blamed his hand bruising on his daily aspirin dose, which is higher than his doctors recommend.

Trump also recently denied a previous admission of taking an MRI test with the White House physician Sean Barbabella, now saying it was a CT scan.