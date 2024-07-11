Trump Announces Son Barron "Made His Decision" for College Amid Reports of His Political Career

The freshly graduated Barron Trump received love and accolades at his father Donald Trump's campaign rally. The 18-year-old has been in the news since he finished school for his next career move, with some speculating he might follow in his father and elder brother's footsteps. However, at the June 10, 2024 rally, the ex-president hinted his youngest child made his college choice already.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JNI/Star Max

The 78-year-old proudly introduced his Barron to the crowd, who has been noticeably absent from his father's MAGA campaign, "Barron Trump! This is the first time he's ever done it, Barron." The audience gave the 18-year-old a standing ovation and the young man reciprocated the love and appreciation by waving and giving them a thumbs up as people cheered, per The Hill.

"A very young man who's now going to college," Trump hinted at his career direction without revealing the institution's name. He then boasted, "[He] Got into every college he wanted to and he made his choice. And he's a very good guy, I'll tell you... He's a very special guy. This is the first time he's ever done this. That's the first time, right?"

I love seeing his milestones! Congratulations #BarronTrump pic.twitter.com/LKOte4noXk — Catarina Senora Gatita (@WyattCatarina) May 18, 2024

The ex-commander-in-chief then teased his other sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, "You're pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this. Hey Don, we gotta talk about this. So, Barron, it's good to have you. Welcome to the scene, Barron. He had such a nice, easy life. Now, it's a little bit changed. Anyways."

Previously, the Republican front-runner explained Barron is politically inclined and often gives him advice on what he should do. Trump told "Kayal and Company" on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, "He's a little on the tall side. I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy. And he's really been a great student. And he does like politics. It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" as per New York Post.

In a family full of politically involved members, Barron has largely lived a life away from the spotlight courtesy of his mother Melania Trump. He was consciously brought up in a protective environment, so the prying eyes couldn't pollute his precious childhood. The Slovenian wife of Trump remained equally withdrawn and silent, distancing herself from her politician husband's controversies, scandals, and legal matters.

Donald Trump Truth Social 02:19 PM EST 07/10/24 pic.twitter.com/ns0qvFoFcV — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 10, 2024

However, now that Barron has made his debut, people are curious to know if he'd be the next "Donald Trump." In fact, earlier this summer, the teenager was picked by the Republican party of Florida as one of the state's at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention, according to the list of delegates obtained by NBC News. But, the youngest Trump regretfully declined the offer.

The former First Lady's office announced Barron had prior commitments, "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments."