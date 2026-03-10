News

Trump and JD Vance’s Behavior at Transfer Ceremony of US Troops Killed in Iran Sparks Controversy

Published on: March 10, 2026 at 2:24 PM ET

Trump wore a baseball cap to a ceremony dedicated to those who were killed in the Iran war.

Moupriya
Written By Moupriya
News Writer
Trump and JD Vance Fire Up Critics
Trump and JD Vance Fire Up Critics (Image source: X/@WhiteHouse, @PatriotTakes)

Just a year into his second term, the Donald Trump administration’s behavior has shocked many Americans. Critics are often perplexed by the president’s various actions, from threatening rivals to waging war on Iran without approval from United States Congress, and launching harsh immigration crackdowns—the list goes on.

Now, a picture of Trump and JD Vance has sparked an unexpected controversy. The pair was seen at the transfer ceremony for six of the seven U.S. service members killed in Iran. However, the image is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

According to critics, Trump and Vance ignored common protocols, which upset the families of those killed in the conflict. The White House released a black-and-white photo of six officials from the administration, including Pete Hegseth, as a soldier stood slightly behind them while waiting for the coffins to be transported from the cargo plane.

All of the people in the picture are standing with their heads bowed, showing respect to the service members killed, except Trump and Vance. Critics have noted that the message the pair is sending through the picture is shameful and disrespectful.

An X (formerly Twitter) account named Patriot Takes has shared a snapshot from the moment, writing, “Trump wearing a hat and refusing to bow his head at the dignified transfer of 6 U.S. troops killed during his war in Iran.”

One user commented under the tweet, “He doesn’t know of dignified.” Another noted, “He’s a soulless sociopath. No expectation at all of him ever doing the right — or “dignified” — thing.”

A third echoed, “Look at JD Prancer following Donny’s lead. I had not noticed this until somebody else pointed this out. So crass and very disrespectful. Read the room guys.”  Some critics also pointed out that Trump did not dress for the ceremony, as his baseball cap and bright blue suit were inappropriate to say the least.

One user wrote, “The hat criticism is valid, but like with the Biden watch thing, a snapshot doesn’t always tell the whole picture. Maybe he bowed a second later.” Critics also pointed out that he wore the cap throughout the ceremony, but then took if off after it was finished.

Later on Monday during the press conference, Trump spoke about the ceremony, and what the grieving families have told him. “They were unbelievable people, but they all had one thing in common. They said to me one thing, every single one, ‘finish the job, sir, please finish the job.’ And I will leave you at that,” the POTUS told the reporters.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *