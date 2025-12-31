Trump and Mike Johnson Are Leading America Into Another War, Says Democratic Rep Garcia

Rep. Robert Garcia was on MSNBC yesterday and answered some questions about covert U.S. actions in Venezuela. During the segment, the California Democrat primarily criticized Speaker of the House Mike Johnson.

Garcia said that Johnson is “the most cowardly person in the entire government,” and that he is standing by President Donald Trump as the U.S. moves closer to an undeclared war with Venezuela. There has been no congressional authorization or oversight of this potential war so far.

Reports say that the U.S. has conducted covert and overt strikes tied to Venezuela, including a CIA-backed drone strike at a Venezuelan dock that Trump described as a drug-smuggling hub. According to the reports Garcia was referring to, Congress has primarily been in the dark and is learning what has been happening through press reports, like ordinary citizens.

The Trump Administration appears to be leading us toward regime change and war in Venezuela. Yet they have no authorization from Congress to do so. Republicans need to join us to ensure that we don’t start another war. pic.twitter.com/HPanjeJLkL — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) December 30, 2025

Garcia was frustrated with the breakdown of constitutional checks and balances. He asserted that Congress has not authorized military force in Venezuela. As a result, all such land operations are illegal under U.S. law. Lawmakers were only vaguely briefed on Venezuela, but he added they were not informed about the attacks on boats and a ground operation at a port.

He also warned that the situation is oddly similar to some of the darkest chapters of U.S. intervention in Latin America. Examples include CIA operations in countries like El Salvador and Nicaragua in the 1980s. Garcia suggested that such parallels should make lawmakers mindful of the fact that there has been no clear legal grounding or debate surrounding the Venezuela strikes of 2025.

Meanwhile, Trump has suggested the U.S. is targeting “narcoterrorists.” Earlier this year, he invoked the Alien Enemies Act as he cited a supposed war with Venezuela, though no declared conflict existed. Garcia argued that the administration is now manufacturing the war it previously said would require extraordinary powers.

Congressional Research Service documents have stated that the legality is unclear, as designating Venezuela-linked foreign terrorist organizations opens “new options.” However, U.S. law does not authorize military action against FTOs without congressional approval. Since September 2025, though, U.S. forces have launched strikes on vessels near Venezuela and killed over 80 people.

A burned speedboat, debris and two bodies washed ashore on Colombia’s Guajira Peninsula, offering rare physical evidence tied to a U.S. airstrike on a vessel near Venezuelan waters – NYT pic.twitter.com/xIhXffN87b — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) December 30, 2025

Talking about Speaker Johnson, Garcia said that the speaker represents the entire House, not just one party. He argued that Johnson hasn’t pushed back against the White House or demanded any briefings, though both parties are frustrated with the actions. According to Garcia, some Republicans are also speaking about the lack of information, but leadership hasn’t acted on it.

Garcia questioned the administration’s logic and said Trump is prioritizing military escalation and regime change over U.S. national issues like housing costs, health care affordability, and grocery prices. All of these have been issues Trump campaigned on, but has not addressed. Instead, tariffs are raising prices. He also accused Trump of seeking access to Venezuela’s natural resources. Except he doesn’t want to explain the strategy or risks to the American public or even the Congress, to begin with.

Garcia has called for Republicans to join Democrats to reassert Congress’s authority, but is it too late?