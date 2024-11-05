Trump and Melania’s Piano Photo Raises Eyebrows —It's Weirder Than Guilfoyle and Newsom’s Rug Pic

When former First Lady Melania Trump shared a picture of herself perched atop a white grand piano with former President Donald Trump beside her in 2013, social media was quick to react. Melania captioned it, “At home with my husband,” but viewers found the image far from homey. The couple’s serious expressions, set against the opulent background of their gold-trimmed decor, left many feeling the image was out of touch and borderline surreal. Comments poured in, questioning why they looked so somber. One user wrote, "Why so glum?" Another criticized, "Girl, that's a serious makeover on your hubby's face! How many pounds of makeup to make him look like his son?"

As per The List, the elaborate picture, seemingly meant to project wealth and style, was critiqued as a cold portrayal of grandeur, with many pointing out how disconnected it appeared from everyday struggles. Someone remarked, "Finally a candidate who clearly understands everyday Americans!" This bizarre piano picture reminded many of another infamous image—a throwback to a 2004 Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot featuring California Governor Gavin Newsom and his then-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle. In this shot, the duo lounges on an ornate rug posed in a way that seemed to emphasize their high status and opulent lifestyle.

Never forget that Kimberly Guilfoyle and her then-husband Gavin Newsom posed on a rug for a Harper's Bazaar story calling them "The New Kennedys." pic.twitter.com/0QxMdNv4Bw — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) August 25, 2020

The picture became the subject of public scrutiny for its perceived aloofness. Fast-forward nearly two decades, and this snapshot has resurfaced with a new context, as Guilfoyle, now engaged to Donald Trump Jr. The image reignited debates about both politicians’ alignment with the people they serve, particularly in a time of economic struggle for many Americans. Guilfoyle and Newsom at least had the excuse of posing for a photoshoot, but the same can’t be said for Trumps’ piano picture, which left the public to wonder about the intention behind it.

Odd as the piano pic may be, it’s not the first time Donald and Melania have drawn attention for their awkward public interactions. Just a few months ago, the couple made headlines for an uncomfortable exchange at a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden. A video captured Melania’s lackluster kiss and awkward hug with Donald, prompting widespread speculation about their relationship, as reported by Mirror.

Donald Trump kisses Melania Trump on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Social media exploded, with users analyzing Melania’s body language, noting her apparent discomfort as Trump tried to hold her hand. One user wrote, "Did I not say get ready for the awkward non-kiss, weird hug between Donald Trump and Melania Trump. These two are fooling no one. #TrumpRally at Madison Square Garden." Someone else remarked, "Barely kisses him. Awkward hug. Tries to pull away but Trump holds on then pats her hand, trying to visually assure everyone she's with him. Watch the body language from both. They're like actors with no chemistry." Someone else echoed a similar sentiment, "She kissed in him like she was greeting her father-in-law or a friend's husband. Air kisses." Others tweeted, "I think she was paid enough for a lip kiss but he's so used to not getting those he didn't know what to do."