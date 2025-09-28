Trump Allegedly Obsessed With Comey for ‘Towering Over Him’— CNN Anchor Laughs On Scaramucci Claims

A CNN anchor, named Kasie Hunt, couldn’t help but laugh on live television when a commentator disclosed a thing in between President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey. She giggled when Anthony Scaramucci, the former friend of Trump as well as an ex-White House official, shared that the President was “bothered tremendously” concerning the fact that Comey “towers over him.”

James Comey appeared in the headlines last week with news going viral on Wednesday, Sept. 24. It was reported that Comey and New York AG Letitia James (D) could indicted based on there statmetn that Donald Trump has been pressurising Attorney General Pam Bondi for investigating the enemies. And the indictment of Comey came on Thursday, with him vowing to battle the same in court.

Several experts are of the view that Donald Trump’s eye set on Comey could be a sign of taking vengeance and can include political motives too. On the Friday, Sept. 26 episode of CNN’s The Arena, Scaramucci proposed another reason for the same, which concerns the staggering height of Comey at of 6-foot-8-inches.

Hunt asked Scaramucci, “I want to talk to you about Comey and Trump and what it is that makes Donald Trump focus on certain people as his enemies. I mean, he has been fixated on Jim Comey, and yet he spends all kinds of time criticizing all kinds of people, right, on his social media feed.

He further pushed – “But there are some, right? That really stand out. What is it about Jim Comey that has Donald Trump doing this?” To this Scaramucci answered – “Well, there’s some superficial things, but I think the fundamental things have to do with the Russia situation. He continued saying – “I was on the transition team in 2016 when James Comey and Clapper, and Brennan came to Trump Tower to talk about the Russian situation, the claims of collusion, but also Russian interference.

He further said, “And so the president was always very, very sore about that. The more superficial thing, you think this is silly, but it isn’t silly, is that Comey towers over him. And I know it bothers him tremendously. So just know the president’s personality.”

It seemed that Hunt chuckled a bit at this before the pundit went on, “But the last point, I think this is the most important point, is he really does want to inflict pain on his enemies. Any person that was in his government that he thinks has done him wrong in some way.”

He continued – “You could just hear his speech after Erika Kirk’s speech on Sunday. He wants to inflict pain. And even if you can’t find something to prosecute James Comey on. He wants to prosecute him. But I would just offer some advice, however gratuitous to director Comey, take this thing very, very seriously.” On Friday, Trump announced that he anticipated additional charges against whom he perceived his political adversaries and stated, “They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history.”