Trump Admits Filtering Out a Curse Word at a Pastor’s Request: "Sometimes You Need Foul Language"

Former President Donald Trump, known for his colorful language and fiery rhetoric, found himself in a reflective mood as he spoke at Turning Point USA's 'The People’s Convention' in Detroit, Michigan. Addressing a crowd of excited supporters, Trump admitted that he was not using a 'great word' in a story at the behest of an evangelical preacher, even though “sometimes you need foul language.”

As per Mediaite, Trump asserted that he was told, "‘Sir, you tell the greatest stories, you, the greatest, everything. But, sir, please don’t use foul language.’" In response, he allegedly said, "'Sometimes you need the foul language to tell a great story. Because there are no words like this,'" but the preacher interjected, "‘Sir, you don’t...’" Recounting the incident, Trump confessed, "So I was going to use a really terrible word, but it’s over in an instant. But the truth is, I think it does look worse. Look at all the media back there. I think it does look worse on television than it sounds in a room.” The admission came as Trump was reenacting a story about negotiations with Mexico, describing a “tall, dark, and handsome man” becoming uncomfortable in his “beautiful suit.” He paused before uttering the word beautiful and digressed into how he was opting not to use “a great word” (a curse word.)

Following the convention, Trump attended a roundtable discussion at a church in Detroit to court Black voters. Pastor Lorenzo Sewell of 180 Church expressed, "President Trump, I'm so humbled that you would be here. President Obama never came to the hood, so to speak, and President Joe Biden only went to the big NAACP dinner, but he never came to the hood. So thank you."

As per The Guardian, as the presidential campaign moves further, sources claim that Trump is looking for a ‘fighter’ as his running mate. Jim McLaughlin, a former pollster for Trump, noted, “It’s got to be somebody that he knows can be the president of the United States because – he hasn’t said this but other people are saying this – this could be a person that’s in the White House for the next 12 years, so he understands the importance of that. I think it’s also somebody who believes in his agenda."

He further added, "I don’t think he’s going to go for somebody to have some sort of an ideological or necessarily political balance. He’s going to want an ‘America first’ Republican to be his nominee. I get calls a lot of times from candidates: ‘Can you help me with the Trump endorsement?’ My first question to them is: what kind of relationship do you have with him? Because loyalty is huge with him. It’s got to be somebody he is comfortable with as a person.”