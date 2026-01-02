Trump Administration Sued by Federal Employees Over New Anti-LGBTQ+ Policy

A group of federal employees has filed a complaint against the Trump administration, challenging its new anti-transgender policies.

In August 2025, the Office of Personnel Management announced that government workers would not get any financial support for gender-affirming care, including ‘chemical and surgical modification of an individual’s s-x traits through medical interventions.’

The policy came into effect on January 1, 2026. The same day, four federal employees, represented by the Human Rights Campaign, filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, citing that the rule would lead to gender-based discrimination.

A federal lawsuit brought by a transgender NSA data scientist raises urgent questions about employment protections for transgender workers. The case challenges whether executive policy can undermine Title VII safeguards and highlights the growing instability many trans employees… — Bricki (@ohbricki) December 23, 2025

The complainants include workers from the Postal Service, the State Department, and the Health and Human Services. These employees argue that the policy directly impacts them and want the Trump administration to retract the announcement.

Kelley Robinson, the President of Human Rights Campaign, said that the move will lead to the ousting of trans people from federal jobs. She said in a statement, “This policy is not about cost or care — it is about driving transgender people and people with transgender spouses, children, and dependents out of the federal workforce.”

As for how the policy is going to impact the employees on the ground level, one of the complainants is a postal service employee whose daughter has gender dysphoria.

The doctors have suggested puberty blockers and potentially hormone replacement therapy for her. However, the treatment will not be covered under medical insurance under the new policy.

Meanwhile, the government has yet to respond to the filing. This is the second time in two weeks that a complaint has been registered against the Trump administration for its anti-trans agenda.

Just a few days ago, an alliance of 19 states filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for stopping access to gender-affirming care for young people.

gender affirming care is a broad term and to ban it is idiotic beyond transphobia.

if theres disorders that require taking hormones like testosterone, a child cant take it? because introducing testosterone into your system can for sure affirm your gender. So that gets banned? https://t.co/tdtWPSbd85 — beggo (@beggo___) December 18, 2025

The lawsuit was filed after the HHS released a declaration stating that children and adolescents would be barred from gender-affirming surgeries, and hospitals providing these treatments to young people would be excluded from Medicare and Medicaid.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the department’s inspector general have been named as defendants in the case. The lawsuit was filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James in the U.S. District Court in Eugene, Oregon.

Criticizing Kennedy Jr. for the declaration, James said, “Secretary Kennedy cannot unilaterally change medical standards by posting a document online, and no one should lose access to medically necessary health care because their federal government tried to interfere in decisions that belong in doctors’ offices.”

Despite multiple lawsuits and complaints, the Trump administration continues to push anti-trans policies. Ever since Trump came into power for his second term, the administration has issued several orders that discriminate against transgender people.