Trump Administration Snubs Nurses: Grads Axed From ‘Professional’ Degree Status

Graduate nursing students are facing a financial crisis after the U.S. Department of Education, following President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” officially stripped nursing from the list of recognized “professional degree” programs. This change comes at a time when the country is already battling a historic nursing shortage under the Trump administration and cuts essential federal loan benefits for thousands who want to become advanced practice nurses.

Until now, graduate nurses—those on their way to becoming nurse practitioners, educators, and administrators—had access to higher annual federal loan limits and special student loan forgiveness programs meant for students in professional degrees. But starting July 1, 2026, those opportunities will be gone.

At a time when our country has a shortage of nurses, the Trump Department of Education’s new rule excluding nursing as a “professional degree” will suffocate entry of RNs, nurse practitioners and physician assistants into our hospitals, clinics and health care system. This rule… pic.twitter.com/JjXsDkB6fJ — Rep. Joe Courtney (@RepJoeCourtney) November 21, 2025

According to the new OBBA, the term “professional” will only apply to fields like medicine, law, pharmacy, dentistry, optometry, theology, and just a few others. This leaves nurses, physician assistants, and physical therapists out in the cold, according to The Independent.

The financial impact could be huge. Advanced nursing tuition can soar over $100,000 for doctoral programs. Without those professional loan limits and targeted forgiveness options, many aspiring nurses might have no choice but to drop out, switch careers, or end up with expensive private loans.

Nurse.org reports that nursing leaders are sounding the alarm that if fewer people apply to these programs, we could see a serious shortage of advanced practice nurses. This would be a real blow for rural areas and underserved communities where nurse practitioners play a critical role in keeping clinics running and patients healthy. “This is definitely a gut punch for nursing,” Patricia Pittman, a prominent professor and health policy expert, shared with Newsweek.

#1 My oldest daughter (D1) sent me this yesterday. She’s pissed off! She’s an RN and going to school for her Nurse Practitioner license. She’s in charge right now of an amazing hospice company. She claims the Big Beautiful Bill did this. Tell me what you know about this. pic.twitter.com/Crhvi5uYvp — AmyG 😎👽💪 (@ebethamy) November 21, 2025

Both the American Association of Colleges of Nursing and the American Nurses Association have criticized this change, brought on by the Trump administration, in their statements, calling it harmful, short-sighted, and deeply disrespectful. “Excluding nursing from this definition ignores decades of progress,” said the AACN. Meanwhile, ANA President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy was straightforward. “Limiting nurses’ access to funding threatens the very foundation of patient care,” she said.

Many nurses find this move completely out of touch, especially considering the recent pandemic struggles and rising burnout rates. Plus, per the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, there are over 267,000 students currently enrolled in BSN programs across the country. This vital source of future advanced practitioners are now blocked by confusing federal definitions.

Can someone explain how a theologian is considered more “professional” than a nurse practitioner? As part of the “Big Beautiful Bill” the Department of Education just proposed a reclassification of a “professional degree,” and it means fewer students will qualify for the higher… pic.twitter.com/hChuNzKJ8k — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 20, 2025

For many nurses who go back to school after years of bedside work seeking greater responsibility and impact, these financial barriers could deter them from pursuing their goals. And those who decide to push ahead anyway, may find it tough to make ends meet.

Right now, nursing organizations are pushing the Trump administration to rethink this decision and include graduate nursing as a recognized professional degree again. Social media is buzzing with frustrated students and upset RNs sharing stories about increasing debt and lost chances. Others are pledging to reach out to lawmakers for support. Advocacy groups also want Congress to take another look at the OBBBA rule as the threat of an even bigger nurse shortage looms.

As students impacted by this change scramble to find other funding options, many feel it just isn’t enough. Pittman stressed that “Education is the single best way to retain nurses.” Yet, cutting federal support for such a dedicated workforce doesn’t seem to make sense in a healthcare system desperately needing help. In the meantime, nurses nationwide are anxiously hoping for some sign that common sense and respect will win out.