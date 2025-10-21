Trump Administration Members Can’t Escape Mockery Over This One Habit

Unfortunately, President Trump and most of the members of his administration are note takers. This wouldn’t be a matter you bat an eye about but the notes that members including Pam Bondi and Kash Patel has taken has sparked quite the debate amongst social media users. An embarrassing note that the President himself wrote was also exposed to the world in a photograph.

Haw-eyed critics will spare no opportunity to mock Trump and his administration. The group has been on the receiving end of ridicule when it comes to what was written on their notes. Several times during important meetings, photographs of these individuals revealed what was on their mind.

FBI Director Kash Patel sat down to answer the quesiosn about the Epstein files in September 2025. While the 45-year-old was being grilled for answers, photographs gave people an insight into exactly what the he was thinking in the high pressure situation.

“Good fight with Swalwell. Hold the line. Brush off their attacks. Rise above the next line of partisan attacks,” read a piece of paper that Patel held in his hands. Getting a glimpse at the note was all netizens needed to relentlessly mock the FBI director. “Kash Patel has a mini vision board,” one wrote.

Zoomed-in photo of Attorney General Pam Bondi’s notes while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 7, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst pic.twitter.com/Y9Azx8yCdl — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) October 8, 2025

“This reads like the pep talk I give myself before every holiday with my family,” another added. The internet’s second target was none other than the Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The moment came when she testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee in October 2025. The note that she held consisted of several counteraguments she could make against Senator Sheldon Whitehouse. The photo that was captured by Reuters‘ Jonathan Ernst became the reason Bondi was mocked by netizens.

“You are a total hypocrite,” she had written on the paper and even went ahead to underline the statement. “It was overwhelmingly obvious Barbie Bondi came into the hearing like a scripted attack dog,” one user wrote on X. “If only her cliffs notes had helped her not come across as a petulant child.. deflect and deny,” another critiicised.

President Trump himself was scrutinised by the public by what they noticed in his notes. The incident dates back to his first presidecny when he met up with the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

The President had noted down 5 pointers that he wanted to keep in mind for the meeting. “I hear you,” the last pointer on the paper read. Netizens were shocked and couldn’t understand why Trump needed to write thar down to remind himself what to say to the people affected by the tragedy.