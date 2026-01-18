Trump Administration Launches Investigation into Minneapolis ICE Shooting Victim’s Wife

After the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of ICE, the Trump administration is reportedly coming for her wife, Becca Good. According to The New York Post, the woman is reportedly being investigated by the Department of Justice for hindering an ICE agent on the day of Renee’s shooting.

A video of the incident showcased Becca getting into a war of words with an ICE officer and telling Renee to drive off, which ultimately led to agent Jonathan Ross opening fire on her thrice.

The DOJ is now investigating whether she impeded the agent and if she has any ties to activist groups that are organising protests in the city. However, Becca’s lawyer has revealed that she has not yet been contacted by any federal investigative official.

NEW: Federal officials are investigating the widow of Renee Nicole Good in their probe of the shooting, according to NBC News. Federal officials are reportedly narrowing in on Becca Good. “The federal investigation… is focusing more on Becca Good, including what officials said… pic.twitter.com/jxtnLeygTU — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 18, 2026

Attorney Antonio Romanucci said in a statement to NBC News, “There has been no contact from the FBI or federal officials indicating Becca Good is the subject of an investigation.”

The news comes just a few days after six federal prosecutors in Minnesota resigned, citing that they were being forced to criminally investigate Renee’s family, including her wife.

The DOJ is apparently more focused on charging Renee’s family members instead of investigating Ross and his actions. The whole fiasco began on January 7, 2026, when Renee and Becca were out on a Minneapolis street, observing a protest against ICE’s crackdown on their neighbors.

Renee, 37, was sitting in her vehicle and was asked by ICE agents to step out of her car. Instead, she tried to drive away from the scene, and her car allegedly brushed against Ross, who shot her at least three times. Becca later cried and blamed herself for her wife’s death.

The incident sparked outrage across the nation, and the federal government had to deploy more troops in Minneapolis to combat protests.

A few days ago, Becca broke her silence on her wife’s death in a statement to Minnesota Public Radio and said, “Renee lived by an overarching belief: there is kindness in the world, and we need to do everything we can to find it where it resides and nurture it where it needs to grow.”

BREAKING: 🚨Federal officials are investigating the widow of Renee Nicole Good in their probe of the shooting. -NBC News. pic.twitter.com/a07mkxUlvj — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) January 18, 2026

Becca can be investigated according to a memo issued by Attorney General Pam Bondi in December 2025, which lists “assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers” as a crime. Meanwhile, she is not the only person being targeted by the DOJ.

The Trump administration has also launched an investigation into Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. The DOJ claims that the two leaders impeded law enforcement with their statements against ICE.

The Governor and the Mayor have been vocally critical of ICE, and Frey even asked the agents to ‘f— out of Minneapolis’ in a public speech. The two have already announced they will not back down or be intimidated by the federal government’s tactics.