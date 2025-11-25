Trump Accuses Zelensky of “Zero Gratitude” – CNN Host Fires Back with 78 Proof Points

Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social post might have royally backfired. The focus? His latest claims against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He proclaimed that the latter did not show for US support in war against Russia. The all-caps message read “UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS AND EUROPE CONTINUES TO BUY OIL FROM RUSSIA.”

As Trump’s stance on the situation was loud and clear, his facts might need some brushing up. Well, Zelensky has repeatedly expressed gratitude for the efforts of the American President. In fact, CNN host and noted journalist Daniel Dale took to X and shared 78 instances where he did the same.

In fact, right after the US President’s alarming Truth Social post, Volodymyr Zelensky made another post thanking ‘every person’ who has come forward to help Ukraine emerge from harrowing times.

Sharing a video, the Ukrainian President had written, “Everyone is offering support, giving advice, providing information — and I am grateful to every person who is giving this help to us, to Ukraine. It is important to ensure that the steps to end the war are effective and that everything is doable. Ukraine has never wanted war, and we will never be an obstacle to peace.”

Moving on in his post, Volodymyr Zelensky even extended a personal shout-out to Donald Trump, who made an enormous false claim just less than three hours earlier. The 47-year-old echoed gratitude for ‘every American heart’ and penned “Ukraine is grateful to the United States, to every American heart, and personally to President Trump for the assistance that – starting with the Javelins – has been saving Ukrainian lives.”

In continuation of Donald Trump’s many missed facts, the CNN host dropped an elaborate post countering them, citing 78 instances in which the Ukrainian President has actually thanked America with all his might and shown gratitude. Dale attacked the US President, saying his perception was not even close to the number of times Ukraine has bowed in gratitude.

Trump: “UKRAINE ‘LEADERSHIP’ HAS EXPRESSED ZERO GRATITUDE FOR OUR EFFORTS.” False. Zelensky has expressed gratitude to the US and its leaders dozens of times – online, in speeches, to Trump’s face. He even did it last week. Here are 78 examples: https://t.co/XoQ85aL4q6 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 24, 2025

An excerpt of the journalist’s claims reads, “Zelensky has said it on social media, sometimes tagging Trump’s account. He has said it to Trump face-to-face. He has said it to Trump appointees and members of Congress. He has said it in Ukraine, in the US, and in other countries.” Dale mentioned one of Zelensky’s most recent remarks during a meeting with Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in Kyiv last week, in which President Volodymyr said, “We are very grateful to President Trump, to the United States, to the entire American people.”

Indeed, the facts back Zelensky’s repeated gratitude, as Zelensky later, during a press meet in Greece, again expressed his gratitude for American interference that stopped the war with Russia. He had said, “I also extend my deep gratitude to the American companies, the Department of Energy, and President of the United States Donald Trump. We are grateful to the people of the United States and to the President once again.”

Anyhow, the CNN host Daniel Dale claimed that his list of 78 pieces of evidence was not comprehensive, suggesting that there might be more. One must also note that other senior Ukrainian leaders, besides the President, have expressed their deepest gratitude to the US time and again.