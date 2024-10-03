Trump Accuses Democrats of Messing up His Crowd Sizes and Not Giving Him Enough Secret Service Agents

Former President Donald Trump is upset about Democrats. This is because they are messing with his 2024 campaign by not giving him enough Secret Service agents. Trump took to social media to air his grievances. "The Democrats are interfering with my Campaign by not giving us the proper number of people within Secret Service that are necessary for Security," he posted on Truth Social. He claimed. "They’re using them for themselves, even though they don’t need them - they draw “flies” - because they have no crowds and for people like the President of Iran, who is doing everything possible to kill me."

The ex-president didn't stop there. He said the lack of agents is forcing him to turn people away from his rallies. "We need more Secret Service, and we need them NOW," Trump demanded. He called it "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" that thousands of people are being turned away from venues. Trump's complaints come after a rally in Wisconsin. He was frustrated with the crowd size there. Trump claimed 50,000 people showed up in Wisconsin at a later event in Pennsylvania. But he said he couldn't hold the rally outside because of security concerns, as per the New York Post.

"They said they couldn't get us enough people because they were guarding the United Nations, and Iran, the president of Iran is here," Trump explained. The Secret Service did have to protect foreign leaders at the UN assembly. But it's not clear if this really affected Trump's rally. Safety is a big concern for Trump's campaign. There have been two assassination attempts in recent months. In July, a bullet grazed Trump's ear at a rally in Pennsylvania. One person died and two were hurt in that incident. Then in September, the Secret Service stopped another attempt at Trump's golf club in Florida, as per The New York Times.

These threats have led to big changes in the service. The Secret Service now uses bulletproof glass near Trump's podium at outdoor events. Congress also passed a law to give Trump more protection. They even added $231 million to the Secret Service budget. But Trump isn't satisfied and claims Democrats are playing politics with his safety. "Hopefully the people of Wisconsin, and other areas where thousands are turned away, will realize that this is just another Democrat ploy!" he wrote.

The Secret Service is taking Trump's concerns seriously. Their acting director, Ronald L. Rowe Jr., met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. They discussed how to keep Trump safe, especially when he's golfing. Golf is more than just a hobby for Trump. It's part of his identity and a way to relax but the problem is golf courses are hard to secure. They're big, open spaces often near public roads. Rowe told Trump that some courses are easier to protect than others. Trump asked if it was safe for him to keep golfing. Rowe said they'd need to make big changes to his security if he wants to continue.