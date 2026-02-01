Trump Accused of ‘Silencing Voices’ on Fox News Panel Following Arrest of Popular Journalist

President Donald Trump and his administration are facing renewed allegations once again. A Fox News panel sparked attention after one contributor accused the administration of attempting to suppress opposing voices, following the arrest of well-known journalist Don Lemon. The discussion took place during a segment hosted by Kayleigh McEnany, where GOP strategist Tim Parrish defended Lemon’s arrest.

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon was arrested on January 30 after taking part in an anti-ICE protest in Minnesota and was later released on his own recognizance.

The popular media figure is currently facing felony charges, including conspiracy to deprive rights and interfering with religious freedoms, by allegedly obstructing someone’s First Amendment rights.

According to The Irish Star, Tim Parrish claimed Lemon was part of a disruptive group that interrupted a church service in Minnesota for political reasons, arguing the incident did not qualify as a peaceful protest.

Trent: We’ve seen 35 arrests of journalists. One was arrested for covering the No Kings protest and deported even though he had a work visa. This is a systemic effort to silence voices they don’t like, even going to the extent of having their allies buy TikTok…. pic.twitter.com/7nj8iYP4fX — Acyn (@Acyn) January 31, 2026

However, Fox News panelist Corbin Trent, co-founder of Brand New Congress and co-director of Justice Democrats, slammed the allegations. Trent said the service was interrupted by protesters and later covered by journalists who were present.

He argued that Don Lemon’s arrest was part of a tactic used by the Trump administration to silence voices who speak against the long-standing immigration raids and abrupt ICE detentions.

Trent said that at least 35 journalists have been arrested while covering protests during the Trump administration.”We’ve seen 35 arrests so far of journalists covering various things,” he said.

Trent also cited the case of a journalist arrested while covering a “No Kings” protest who was detained for more than 100 days and ultimately deported despite having lived in the U.S. for two decades and being eligible for a green card.

“One guy was arrested for covering the No Kings protest, and then he was held in detention for 110 days, ultimately deported, even though he is eligible for a green card, had a work visa, had been here for 20 years,” he added.

No Kings protest is a large protest against a one-leader or dictator or authoritarian rule, a leadership style that Trump and the Grand Old Party (GOP) have been accused of trying to follow.

Don Lemon was arrested overnight in Los Angeles, while other journalists and protest participants were detained in Minnesota. He was released on January 30, 2026.

During his court appearance, the journalist stood stern in his stance and urged how important voices have been shut down in recent times, as he spoke about a free and independent press in holding those in power accountable.

According to TV Insider, Don Lemon made a notable and confident return to normalcy as he graced the red carpet of the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 1. Accompanied by his husband, Tim Malone, Lemon walked the red carpet, smiling for cameras.

The night before the Grammys, Lemon also attended Clive Davis’s annual pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hills Hilton, the same place where the anchor was arrested by federal agents just hours before the event.

Lemon later shared the moment on Instagram, thanking Davis and expressing appreciation for the backing he has received from the entertainment industry.

“Thank you, Clive Davis, for having us and for such an extraordinary welcome,” he wrote. “Feeling deeply supported right now!”

Consequently, he has denied any wrongdoing and says he plans to contest the charges through the legal process. “I have spent my entire career covering the news. I will not stop now,” Lemon told reporters outside a Los Angeles courthouse.

“There is no more important moment than this for a free and independent media that holds those in power accountable. I will not stop now. I will not stop—ever.”

Last year in November, Independent journalist Nick Sortor, based in Washington, D.C., announced on December 8 that he’s suing Portland for $10 million. According to Nick Sortor, he was simply protesting against the brutal immigration raids outside the headquarters, where a massive protest took place.

People who were present at the scene claimed that some protesters maltreated and manhandled Nick. Similar incidents involving other journalists, such as the assault of conservative writer Andy Ngo during a protest in June, have also raised questions about the efficiency of the Trump administration and Republican ideologies.