Trump Accused of 'Nepotism' After Boasting About Hiring His Children as 'Quality Leaders'

Former president Donald Trump recently sat down for an exclusive interview with radio host Dave Ramsey at Trump Tower. Between grilling the Republican leader on corporate taxes and inflation, Ramsey questioned him about how he selects "quality leaders" for his staff and administration. According to OK Magazine, Trump surprisingly responded by lauding his elder children, "Well, my son Eric is very much involved and he runs a lot of it. Don [Jr.] helps out a lot. Ivanka to a lesser extent," the GOP nominee said. "She's a great mother and everything." "She did a fantastic job in the administration. All she wanted to do was to get people jobs ... It's really pretty amazing," Trump explained.

"She could have had a very glamorous job and she would've done well." He added, "But Eric's done a great job and I did a similar type of job when I was doing it. Now, I'm doing a thing called running for president," he concluded. However, internet users disapproved of his remarks and accused the Trump family of nepotism. "Hiring family over qualified individuals raises questions about loyalty versus competence. Does nepotism really benefit the country?" an X user slammed. "It’s all in the family, Dave. I hire all my kids while Melania & I grift," a critic wrote. "Sounds like nepotism," another person agreed.

A major nepo baby syndrome in that family, including with Donald himself," an X user stated. "Hiring family over qualified professionals should raise concern. This is also Trump’s family so the bar is already set as low as it could go," a netizen raged. Meanwhile, a few online users agreed with Trump's views, "Good genes… there is nothing wrong with valuing your family and giving them responsibilities in your business. This is totally normal if you stop to consider it for a moment," a person praised. "That's awesome! He genuinely loves his family," another netizen supported.

The contentious comments are made at a time when Ivanka is thinking about returning to her father's campaign trail following a prolonged absence. "After a long-standing position of ruling it out, she’s more open to it. It’s getting more real, it’s revving up," a source revealed. "Ivanka has gotten the urge again, but Jared has been a lot more focused on his investment business and being a lot more measured about discussing a return."

"Ivanka and Jared continue to focus on their family and lives in the private sector and do not intend to go back to politics," a Trump family spokesperson later clarified. Meanwhile, in a 2023 interview with Fox News host Bret Baier, the Republican leader asserted that his children will not be part of his administration in case he wins the elections. “I said, ‘That’s enough for the family,’” Trump said. “It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell.”

“Eric, my son, is a fine boy. You know him very well. He’s a fine young man. A good student, good everything,” Trump continued. “Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing. I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really — she closed it up.” "I love my father very much," according to People, Ivanka wrote in November 2022 while distancing herself from politics. "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family." "I do not plan to be involved in politics," she added. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."