Travis Kelce Turns to Billionaire GF Taylor Swift for Investment Advice After Inking Millions

There are perhaps only a handful who match power couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's stardom today. Swift's fortune stands at a staggering $1.1 billion, according to Forbes, and with lucrative deals, Kelce might soon join her. The Kansas City Chiefs tight-end has a projected net worth of $90 million, but with various endorsements and a new $100 million deal with Amazon for his podcast, he is predicted to shortly surpass the $1 billion mark. Kelce has thus been turning to his entrepreneurial girlfriend for investment advice, a source told Radar Online.

"Taylor's obviously been dealing with mega wealth for years, so she's been offering him tips on how to handle the change. She's not micromanaging or trying to tell him what to do with his money, but she has been offering him some guidance." The insider continued, "He runs all his big decisions by his family, especially his brother since they're in a partnership. And Taylor's also chiming in to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down. And there's no better business brain than Taylor to help keep him grounded."

The source added, "His net worth has absolutely skyrocketed and he's very excited and enjoying splashing some cash to celebrate. He's got so many offers coming in from all over the world right now, he's more in demand than any other NFL player." "He's not terrible with his money, but at the same time this kind of extreme wealth can become overwhelming for people, especially when it happens at warp speed," they further revealed.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Patrick Smith

The Kelce brothers recently inked an elaborative three-year deal with Amazon, reportedly worth $100m (£75m) for their New Heights podcast. According to BBC, New Heights also won the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards' podcast of the year title. Jen Sargent, owner of Wondery, said, "New Heights on the surface is a sports podcast, and sports is such a well-listened-to category. But it's become a cultural phenomenon, they're all in that zeitgeist."

Ahead of the third series of the show, the brothers expressed their excitement about the partnership. According to AP News, in May, the NFL player joined the cast of FX's Grotesquerie, a Ryan Murphy-created horror drama series, to explore his possibilities in acting. Cast member, Niecy Nash, uploaded many videos on Instagram showing her with Kelce on set. “Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?” she asks. Kelce comes into the frame and says, “Jumpin’ into new territory with Niecy.”

The two also featured in a red convertible in another video, which she captioned, "late-night shenanigans." “Look at this guy,” she says. “Buckle up!” added Kelce. A final video featured Murphy embracing Kelce and saying, “You were wonderful.” Off camera, Nash asks, “How do you feel?” Kelce replies, “Whoo! I’m just glad I didn’t hurt nobody.”