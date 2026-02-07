Trump Ally Said He ‘Cut Ties’ With Epstein — But New Documents Tell a Different Story

A fresh set of documents suggests that Trump ally and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick allegedly did business with the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein for nearly a decade after claiming he had cut all ties with the disgraced financier.

The recent revelations have cast doubt on the accuracy of Lutnick’s previous remarks and sparked renewed questions about his business ties to Epstein.

The reports were first issued by CBS News, which revealed that both men were allegedly business partners even in 2014. This defied his previous assertions that he ceased all connections with the shamed financier in 2005.

These new allegations are a part of a broader release of the Epstein files made public in recent weeks. According to the filings, both of them signed the same business agreement in 2012.

This gave them each a stake in Adfin (now a dysfunctional advertising technology company). Details mentioned in the email prove that the deal was made soon after the two met in person.

“Good morning Howard. Jeffrey wished me to pass along the below to you… Nice seeing you,” the email read. It was drafted by Epstein’s assistant and mentioned the deal.

However, their business relationship went beyond that transaction. According to The Daily Beast, in January 2013, Epstein’s assistant allegedly sent Lutnick documents related to Casino legislation in the U.S. Virgin Island.

This is the same place where Jeffrey Epstein owned the Little St. James Island, which later turned into an hotspot of his alleged crimes.

After meeting with Jeffrey Epstein in 2005, Howard Lutnick said he vowed to “never be in a room with that disgusting person ever again.” Documents released today by Trump’s DOJ say otherwise. pic.twitter.com/flRfOwPtYA — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) January 30, 2026

Additional evidence showed continued communication between Adfin and Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm where Lutnick was the CEO and chairman. The emails also highlighted frequent coordination between Epstein, his associates’ and Cantor’s venture capital operations.

Additionally, the documents showed a social connection which continued until years later. In 2017, the disgraced criminal agreed to donate $50,000 for a dinner honoring Lutnick. While preparing for it, Epstein showed concern about public reaction, and said, “Hope pr is ok.”

The interactions occurred well after Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea in Florida State Court. There he admitted to soliciting a minor for p———–. It later turned out to be a part of a broader investigation that exposed decades of horror.

Despite the controversy, Epstein maintained connections to Elite political and business figures until his arrest on Federal charges in 2019.

Howard Lutnick in 2005: I never want to be in the same room as Jeffrey Epstein again. Howard Lutnick in 2012: Jeffrey, darling, let’s have dinner. There’s 8 children I want you to meet! pic.twitter.com/BYChg4nE3j — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 30, 2026

The newly released files harshly pinpoints Lutnicks’ previous comments. In a 2023 interview with The New York Post, Lutnick said he and his wife completely cut off all contact with Epstein in 2005.

“We never saw him again,” he said, describing the offender as “a disgusting person.” The evidence released recently shows otherwise, placing Lutnick among many powerful figures who were exposed because of the fresh documents.

The Commerce department has not made any comments on the situation, and while ethics experts do not accuse Lutnick of any wrongdoing, his inconsistency may raise questions.