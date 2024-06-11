Trouble in Paradise: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Shared a Cold, 'Awkward' Kiss

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were recently spotted together in Los Angeles, igniting a storm of speculation yet again. Marca reported that they were seen entering a basketball court when they were ambushed by a group of photographers. But what fuelled the gossip mills was a cold, awkward kiss they shared. Fans are now buzzing with all kinds of theories about what's going on between the two.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Lionel Hahn

The kiss, lacking any real passion, hinted at trouble in paradise. A fan enquired, "Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen sharing an awkward air kiss as they reunited at his son's basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday. Hmm is there something we don't know?" Affleck looked annoyed and exhausted by the constant media attention. Lopez, on the other hand, stayed calm.

Their recent public appearance came after Lopez announced the cancellation of her US tour. According to a statement from the tour promoter, Lopez stepped away to spend time with her children, family, and close friends, as reported by Hello! Magazine. Lopez also addressed the news in her newsletter: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was necessary. I promise I will make it up to you, and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Despite Lopez showing up alone for the premiere of her film Atlas and Affleck attending Tom Brady's Netflix roast solo, it looks like the couple is finally making time to work on their marriage. Previously, Lopez and Affleck discussed their differing opinions in her Amazon Prime documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. As reported by the Mirror, talking about the album and movie This Is Me...Now, Lopez said, "I don't think he's very comfortable with me doing all this. But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's going to support me in every way he can because he knows this is...you can't stop me from making the music that I made and writing the words that I wrote."

Meanwhile, Affleck noted, "Jen was inspired by this, which is how artists do their work, they get inspired. Their personal life, they use it. I know as a writer and director, like, I certainly do the same things. But private things I had always felt are sacred and special because in part they're private. So this was something of an adjustment for me." The documentary also revealed a moment of embarrassment for Affleck when Lopez shared his love letters with a group of musicians. This incident, among many others, has shed light on the challenges of living under constant public scrutiny, which comes with being 'Bennifer.'