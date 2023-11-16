Tristan Thompson on a 'Apology Tour,' Tries To Win Back Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Trust

Tristan Thompson apologized to Kylie Jenner and her family for the damage he caused by having an affair with her best friend Jordyn Woods while dating her sister Khloé Kardashian on Wednesday's episode of The Kardashians. He individually had a chat with Kylie as well as Kourtney Kardashian in the episode in an attempt to make atonement for his previous affairs.

The episode starts with Tristan sitting at Kourtney's house and she enters with a notebook in her hand. As reported by the Daily Mail, Kourtney asked him, "How scared are you?" to which Tristan replied, "No, I’m not scared, but it does feel like I’m coming to the principal’s office, which is good." Kourtney then went on to ask Tristan about therapy and continued, "I’m really not here to judge. I don’t have any anger, just more like, I want like an understanding of like how you could do these things or how it got there. Like I am curious just as to like, I wonder if Tristan ever is like, I don’t have remorse. The next day, after you like do the deed, do you feel anything?"

Tristan confessed, "For me personally, when I cheat, I feel disgusted the next day. I was just literally just cheating just for an action, like just cheating just for a feeling, but also it really came down to not really knowing how to love, because that’s the way I grew up. I think with therapy, I realized that my childhood upbringing, what I saw from like my dad, how he would treat my mom, as a kid, when you see that, the trauma you have is, because you can’t protect your mom because you’re so young, and because your mom tells you it’s gonna be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of a defense mechanism." Later Tristan also spoke with Kylie and apologized to her about her ex-best friend Jordyn. He said, "You lost Jordyn who was a big part of your life. I know how much she meant to your life."

Reports of the professional athlete's infidelity with Jordyn Woods came in February 2019, when he was in a relationship with Khloe. Woods said in an interview a month later that she and Thompson never had intercourse, but she did reveal that Thompson kissed her at the afterparty at his residence. Jenner's once-close friendship with Woods was severed as a result of the tryst. As reported by People, she said during the interview, "On the way out, he did kiss me. No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing. I allowed myself to be in that position. And when alcohol is involved people make dumb moves, or people get caught up in the moment or who knows."

