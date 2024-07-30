Travis Kelce's Golf Shot Leaves Fan 'Bleeding' Leading to Great Chaos

Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion and current partner of Taylor Swift, experienced an unfortunate mishap on Friday, July 12, during the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort. The attendee got injured during the Golf Championship after being struck by a stray golf shot from NFL star Travis Kelce. TMZ obtained video footage showing Kelce staying by the injured woman's side until medical personnel arrived. As the woman sits on the ground with a handkerchief applied to her head to stop the bleeding, Kelce remains calm and observant. EMTs arrive within seconds and begin attending to her. Kelce helps her to her feet and takes a photo with her before she is loaded into a golf cart, where she sits upright in the passenger seat.

"When I was hit, the pain was immediate," Hauss, told People exclusively. "I focused on staying conscious, unsure of what had happened. Then I heard people shouting that it was Travis Kelce's golf shot and that I had been hit in the head." "I tried to stay calm and reassured my husband that I was okay, despite the intense pain," she added. "When I touched my head, I found it was bleeding heavily. I knelt down to regain my composure, and a Good Samaritan—likely a doctor or first responder—came over and applied pressure to my wound. He told me to stay still and that EMTs were on their way. I’m incredibly grateful to him for his help and wish I could thank him personally for his kindness."

Travis Kelce kisses the arm of a fan who was drilled with his errant approach shot on the first hole of the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/NVtAyzVziA — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) July 12, 2024

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived and found Hauss with a significant head injury. She was taken to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with a concussion and treated with stitches. A week after the incident, Hauss, a professional horseback rider, reported that she was feeling better and on the mend. “This week was a bit touch and go, but as of today I’m feeling much better,” she said. Hauss also reflected on a pre-tournament joke from the New Heights podcast where Kelce quipped, "Don't feel bad if you hit somebody because they bought the ticket." She commented, “I’m sure they never imagined that someone would actually get hurt when they said those things.”

Recalling the incident, Hauss stated that Kelce and his brother, Jason, immediately approached her after the accident. “Travis must have walked down as I was still on the ground,” she said. Kelce expressed his concern, asked if she was okay, and even suggested taking a photo together despite the unfortunate circumstances. Jason Kelce also displayed genuine concern, checking on her multiple times as per Barstool Sports.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Isaiah Vazquez

The Paramedics later transported her in a golf cart, though she managed to briefly pose for a photograph with Kelce before leaving. The atmosphere remained tense as another errant golf ball nearly struck the group gathered around the injured woman. Each year, Hauss looks forward to the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship, but this year's event took a dramatic turn when she was struck by a stray golf shot from NFL star Travis Kelce.