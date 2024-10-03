Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reacts to Criticism By Swifties: “You Will Never Make Me Hate Me"

Kayla Nicole who dated Taylor Swift's current boyfriend Travis Kelce for years has a message for the Swifties. The former sports journalist will be attending the upcoming matches of the Kansas City Chiefs, which the Grammy-winning singer won't. The news fuelled speculations of a rough patch between the couple for the first time in the past year.

Kayla Nicole will be attending the game tomorow but @taylorswift13 won’t! Swifties on Reddit going crazy because they can’t find a route that fit their narrative ! No she wasn’t in kc , no she isn’t going to the game yes they BROKE UP #tnt #tayvis #traviskelce #taylorswift — Adam Sabry (@AdamSabry292953) September 29, 2024

Users on X (formerly known as Twitter) tweeted their fan theories which didn't go ignored by Nicole. When @AdamSabry292953 noted, "Kayla Nicole will be attending the game tomorrow but @taylorswift13 won’t! Swifties on Reddit going crazy because they can’t find a route that fits their narrative! No, she wasn’t in KC, no she isn’t going to the game yes they BROKE UP." A trolling account of Nicole which goes by the username @FakeKaylaNicole replied to it with a picture of the model captioned, "You think he'd really want to go back to waking up next to this wreck of a face." The account further left a picture of Nicole without any makeup calling her sarcastically "very pretty."

YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie. https://t.co/cGV2N9pzoB — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) September 30, 2024

Nicole reposted the tweet on her handle and captioned it, "YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie," in a response to the troll. The fans and followers of the public figure received support for the post. Several called her brave and beautiful for the courage to clap back at an anonymous troll. @ladidaix commented, "You living pretty and they hatin behind a burner dedicated to you doing so….. the plot has been lost " @Melyorkie praised Nicole by tweeting, "I'm confused..because you look gorgeous here..true flops all around." @VirgoJ24 quipped on the same lines by writing, "You are gorgeous and they are jealous. Keep living rent-free in their minds."

I was gonna say how beautiful you look. Even in bad lighting you look great not everyone can do that. 🥰🥹 — Cozy Sweet Honey Buckiin’ (@tiffeloyx) September 30, 2024

Others pointed to the audacity of the page to troll Nicole openly. @prettyy_millie tweeted, "Not them making a fan page to hate you. It’s getting weird " Another user @NajahsVibe said, "Like the photo did not help his point at allllllllllllll." According to Page Six, this isn't the first time Nicole picked on her trollers. The entrepreneur has fiercely called those out who attempt to pull her down. Nicole has been making headlines ever since the news of her ex, Kelce dating Swift made it to the news. Swifties would throng on her social media accounts with bothering comments.

To address it all, the journalist posted an open letter on her Instagram handle last year. She said, "Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love. You'll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don't protect what they don't value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you're not enough." Fans appreciated her for speaking up for herself and all those who look up to her.