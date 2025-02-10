Travis Kelce Under Fire from Swifties After Calling Trump’s Presence ‘An Honor’

Taylor Swift supporters are upset with Travis Kelce, the star of the Kansas City Chiefs, for remarks he made on President Donald Trump’s attendance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. In a pregame press conference, Kelce called Trump’s appearance “an honor” and said, “It’s awesome.” Regardless of the president, it is a huge honor.

“I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life and it’s pretty cool that the president is there—it’s the best country in the world.” Swifties, her devoted fan group, were offended by the comments, though. Following her endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, Trump, 78, has publicly expressed his hatred for the pop diva, even going so far as to say that he “hates” her.

LMAO🚨 Donald Trump bodied the shit out of Taylor Swift 😭 “She got BOOED out of the Stadium MAGA is very unforgiving” 🤣 💀 pic.twitter.com/K1rpOvS5SB — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 10, 2025

“If we are led by calm and not chaos, we can accomplish so much more in this country,” Swift said at the time. Fans vented their frustrations on X (previously Twitter). “I would end our relationship right away if my boyfriend claims that having a man who constantly disparages me is a great honour,” one user commented. “No, Travis, that man’s presence isn’t awesome or an honor,” said another. His entire response was just, “Yikes.”

Others quickly accused Kelce of not standing up for his girlfriend. One admirer cried out, “He literally talked s**t about his girlfriend and he’s honoured????,” while another described him as “spineless.” According to insiders, Swift is unconcerned about the controversy despite the negative reaction. According to an individual who spoke to DailyMail.com, Taylor is not upset with Travis over his remarks. “This is not what Travis said at all, even though his quote was interpreted as showing support for Trump.”

According to the source, the remarks from Travis Kelce were intended to be diplomatic. “He didn’t even use the name Trump once. When Travis declared, “It is an honor to have the President of the United States at the game,” he was speaking for his entire squad and all of his supporters. He would have said the same thing if the president had been present.

According to reports, Swift is still totally behind her lover and intends to support him during the game. It’s so thrilling for her to support him now. According to the insider, Taylor is Travis’s biggest supporter.

Swifties, however, are not impressed. “And THAT’S what he says when he has this enormous stage and a chance to be heard? “What a letdown!” raged another enthusiast on the internet. The hitmaker released an Instagram picture in September 2024 supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris, confirming that her position was unchanged.

She explained: “Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”