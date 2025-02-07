Is Taylor Swift Pregnant? Insider Reveals She’s Awaiting ‘positive test’ After Trying For Weeks

Taylor Swift is already pregnant and is waiting for the right moment to share the exciting news with the world, as said by insiders. The global pop sensation is right now undergoing medical tests to ensure everything is in perfect condition before she makes an official announcement. According to sources, Swift, 35, and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce have been trying for weeks to conceive. And now, close friends are almost sure that she is expecting. But Swift is taking a pause on confirming the news publicly. And that too, for a very special reason.

“She doesn’t want to steal Travis’ thunder before the Super Bowl,” a source revealed. Kelce is all set to play in one of the biggest games of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He has reportedly already shared the baby news with his family. “Travis’ brother and his wife are expecting their fourth child this summer, and Taylor and Travis are hoping they won’t be too far behind,” the insider added. Fans have noticed Swift wearing oversized outfits in recent weeks. That move, have added to the pregnancy speculation. Meanwhile, the pop star has already begun preparing her home for the new arrival, for the little one who is coming soon!

“She’s completely redesigning part of her house with her interior designer to make space for a nursery,” an insider shared. “She wants a fully set-up baby wing so they’re ready for their little one, no matter where they are.” The preparations aren’t just happening in Swift’s home. Since Kelce is often in Kansas for work, she has insisted that he also prepare a baby-friendly space in his home.

Taylor Swift has always been honest about her willingness to start a family. She once said, “I want a bunch of kids running around, minimum four.” Her close friends believe she is finally ready to step onto motherhood, especially after she watched her best friend Abigail Anderson welcome a baby last year. Swift already plays an important role in the lives of many children. For the unversed, she is godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ daughters, Inez and Betty, as well as actress Jaime King’s son, Leo.

As of now, fans are having their fingers crossed as insiders say an announcement could come at any moment. “She just wants to make sure everything is okay first,” a source explained. “But her inner circle wouldn’t be surprised if she confirms the pregnancy very soon.” With the Super Bowl just days away, Swift and Kelce’s baby news could become one of the biggest headlines of the year. Fans are now watching closely as they are eagerly waiting for Taylor to finally spill the beans with a ‘positive’ news!