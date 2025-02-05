Taylor Swift’s Shocking Shower Confession—Admits She Doesn’t Wash THIS Body Part

Pop icon Taylor Swift has cemented her name as one of the biggest stars in the world of pop culture. She has achieved billionaire status and enormous success with The Eras Tour. Moreover, with her personal life in the spotlight, several award wins, and immense love and appreciation from her fans both online and offline, she is currently at the top of her game.

In recent news, the singer, who is set to support her boyfriend and NBA player Travis Kelce while the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 9, has revealed details about her shower routine. While personal hygiene is a personal perception, Swift revealed why she doesn’t wash one specific body part while showering.

It all started a few years back in 2019 when the Blank Space graced the couch of The Ellen Show, where host Ellen DeGeneres asked her the simple yet slightly odd question, “Do you wash your legs in the shower?” Taylor then revealed that she does—but only when she shaves her legs.

“I do, because when you shave your legs, the shaving cream is like soap, right?” The talk show host then agreed: “Yeah, it is. I think that’s the reason that most women wash their legs—because we have to because we shave our legs.” A relieved Taylor continued, “So that counts? Good. I’m on the right side of history, then.” Ellen piped up “Unless you’re not shaving… then you’re not washing.” No, I don’t think I would say that,” the pop icon hit back, to which Ellen replied, “It seems like you did just say it!”

To which she said, “No… I don’t think I would say that, and Ellen replied, “It seems like you did just say it!” Fans had mixed reactions to her unusual revelation; Swift explained later on the show that she shaves her legs often. “But, I kind of always shave my legs,” she added, to which Ellen ended the whole chat by saying, “God, you must be hairy!” Previously, as per Balance the Grind, Taylor Swift revealed that she follows a religious routine to remain fit and fabulous before embarking on her Eras Tour, which might be as interesting as her songs!

Six months before the tour, she reportedly engrosses herself in rigorous fitness training at Dogpound, focusing on strength, conditioning, and endurance. A unique aspect of her preparation involved running on a treadmill while singing her entire setlist—sprinting during fast songs and jogging during slow ones—to build stamina for her demanding shows.

Meanwhile, as per Tyla, people on X (formerly Twitter) had a lot of opinions to share after her unusual shower routine. “One user said, What do you mean, does she wash her legs?? Don’t you wash your legs when you shower? Like, washing your legs is part of showering. Is it not to some people?” Celebrities have previously opened up about indulging in unusual routines like Kim Kardashian doing the classic Vampire Facial. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know!