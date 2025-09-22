Travis Kelce Slapped With $14,491 Fine for Obscene Gesture During NFL Game – Video Goes Viral

Travis Kelce’s totally unsportsmanlike conduct at the recent NFL game might be the most unexpected incident in his career so far, as he is now facing a major fine. The American footballer was in Kansas City, where his team played a match against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium. The 35-year-old’s allegedly obscene moment has now become a viral video all over social media.

In the video, Kelce can be seen completing his 23-yard reception, immediately after which he made an inappropriate gesture towards the audience, indicating his groin. He was also seen running down the Philly sideline while continuing with the gesture. Amid a mixed bag of comments and criticism coming his way through the video, a report by NBC Sports confirmed that Travis has already been slapped with a fine of $14,491 by the league. However, the sportsman still has the scope of appealing against the fine through an official process, if he chooses to do so.

The NFL fined #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce $14,491 for unsportsmanlike conduct/obscene gestures last week. The gesture was … well, you can figure it out. pic.twitter.com/l7ZcuQ6RYJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2025

With the news breaking out, there have been various attempts to reach out to Kelce and his team for any comment on the matter. However, no response has been received so far on the matter from anyone closer to the athlete or even himself. Interestingly enough, this particular match held in Kansas City witnessed not just one but two major fines levied on athletes.

Besides Travis Kelce, it was Saquon Barkley, the running back for the Philadelphia Eagles, who was charged with another fine for his actions during the same NFL game. The reason for his action has been an impermissible use of the helmet/launching when he appeared to be intentionally lowering his helmet before bracing for impact ahead of a clash with Chammari Conner.

Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs lost the game this time against the Philadelphia Eagles, in a 20-17 defeat. This was the second match they lost this season, following their previous loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Back on September 10, Kelce had addressed the losing game against the LA team and highlighted that he himself took the most accountability for the loss. In his words, “I know it’s kinda sounding like a broken record from last year’s Super Bowl, but that’s on us as leaders. I’ll take the most accountability myself. I wasn’t ready for that first drive.”

Meanwhile, Kelce continues to lead headlines for his personal life as well. His recent engagement-cum-proposal photo dump with Taylor Swift left everyone mushy on Instagram. The couple had been dating for a long time, and taking the next step in their relationship seemed long overdue. Moreover, the witty caption on their special post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” also left fans going wild with excitement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Besides Kelce and Swift’s romantic photoshoot, it was also the singer’s unmissable engagement ring that did all the talking. The exquisite piece from Kindred Lubeck in collaboration with Artifex Fine Jewelry was enough to leave all jaws dropped.