Travis Kelce is spilling the beans about his budding romance with Taylor Swift. In a recent interview, Kelce appeared for the Wall Street Journal magazine’s December/January cover story. The 34-year-old NFL player left no stone unturned as he dived into the origin of his love story with the Anti-Hero hitmaker during a conversation with the interviewer.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Also Read: Here’s the 'Warning' Travis Kelce Received About Going Ahead With His Ladylove Taylor Swift

According to Kelce, there were insiders in Swift's circle who were instrumental in sparking their connection. Some well-placed individuals in her corner apparently tipped him off, playing the role of Cupid. Kelce recounted, “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was in her corner [who said]: Yo! 'Did you know he was coming?' I had somebody playing Cupid." He went on to reveal that members of the Swift family also played a part in catching her attention. During one of Swift's visits to Arrowhead, they strategically placed her in the spacious locker room, where Kelce's little cousins were busy taking pictures in front of his locker.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Kelce didn't shy away from sharing the nerves and excitement surrounding their initial meeting. "When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there," he candidly admitted. "I’ve never dealt with it, but at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it," he said, acknowledging the constant paparazzi attention and the magnifying glass on Swift's every move.

Travis Kelce on dating Taylor Swift:



“Obviously I've never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them... I've never dealt with it. But at the same time, I'm not running away from any of it... The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single… pic.twitter.com/RCXwxYSvUF — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 20, 2023

Also Read: This is What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have in Store for Thanksgiving as They Prepare to Party

Kelce's inner circle wasn't immune to the nerves either. Friends and family were cautioning him with a resounding, "Don’t f--- this up!" Yet Kelce, known for being a family guy, emphasized the alignment of values between them. "Everybody knows I’m a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley," he explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Taylor Swift Was Seen ‘Gasping for Breath’ Due to Extreme Heat in Brazil in Scary Video, Leaving Fans Worried

According to the reports from TMZ, the couple is looking to commit and build a stronger bond with their plans for the upcoming Christmas holidays. TMZ, known for its entertaining take on celebrity news, has even treated fans to some imaginative fan art featuring Swift and Kelce surrounded by holiday cheer, complete with a turkey, pumpkins, and a Santa hat. The sources close to the couple suggest that the pair is mulling over the idea of throwing a lavish Thanksgiving bash at Kelce's stunning million-dollar mansion in Kansas City. Rumor has it that they are considering a mega Swift + Kelce family Thanksgiving in Kansas City, with Swift's entire family flying in to join Kelce's loved ones for a day filled with joy and gratitude.

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Helps Thirsty Fan by Throwing Water Bottle During Rio de Janeiro Concert

Travis Kelce Sends Heartfelt 'Shout Out' to Taylor Swift as She Takes the Stage for Eras Tour in Brazil