The growing bond between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has captured the hearts and imaginations of pop and NFL fans everywhere. The couple is truly beautiful, and fans have enjoyed waiting for updates about them, carefully checking every game to see Taylor in the stands, cheering her beau on.

But it wasn't long ago that this would have seemed like a distant joke to Kelce, who wouldn't have imagined this happening! Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce once found himself in a hypothetical love triangle with three pop powerhouses. Forget end zone celebrations, because Kelce was about to score big in a game of "Kiss, Marry, Kill."

The tight end's choices left fans and foes alike scratching their heads, proving that when it comes to matters of the heart, even the most seasoned athletes can miss a curveball. A video of Kelce playing 'Kiss Marry Avoid' with options featuring none other than Taylor Swift, has resurfaced from an interview he did in his early years. In an interview with AfterBuzz TV, the 33-year-old athlete stated his favorite among Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Swift when asked to choose while promoting his reality dating program Catching Kelce seven years ago.

"Damn, that’s messed up,” Kelce joked! “I don’t want to kill any of them. Ariana, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone,” Kelce said, adding, “Taylor Swift would be the kiss.”

Taylor Swift in the lab right now...



🎵

You gave me your kisses but made her your Mrs.

Thought your were my knight but u liked dark horses.

🎵 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 3, 2023

That last wish surely came true. The Midnights singer and the footballer have been getting closer and closer, and it looks like it's an adorable relationship. In late October, a source informed PEOPLE that the Cruel Summer singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player, both 34, are becoming "more serious" about their relationship. "It's quickly turning more serious. They share a strong work ethic and have a huge appreciation for life and their careers, strong family bond and values," says the source. The insider continues, "Kelce is also sweet, goofy, and just a blast to be around."

This month, Swift and Travis have been spotted in public quite a bit. Earlier in October, they even made three appearances in New York City in one weekend. The Karma singer is "a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman," according to Travis' father Ed Kelce, who spoke to PEOPLE. “I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed said of Swift.

“We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, and plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.” Ed added, “And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot.”

